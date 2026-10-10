Friday, October 9, 2026 – T he Ottawa Marquette Crusaders defeated the Dwight Trojans by a score of 21-12 at Gould Stadium in Ottawa . The Chicagoland Prairie Conference matchup left both teams with a 5-3 record heading into their regular-season finales.

Other area team score:

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Ottawa Marquette 21 , Dwight 12

Farmington 22 , Seneca 0

Note: St. Bede’s matchup against Melrose Park Walther Christian is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 .

Illinois Central Eight (ICE) Conference

Coal City 70 , Herscher 6

, Herscher 6 Lisle 18 , Streator 15

Peotone 42 , Manteno 13

Wilmington 42 , Reed-Custer 14

Interstate Eight Conference

Morris 50 , LaSalle-Peru 0

Illini / Central Illinois Area Teams