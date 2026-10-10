Friday, October 9, 2026 – The Ottawa Marquette Crusaders defeated the Dwight Trojans by a score of 21-12 at Gould Stadium in Ottawa. The Chicagoland Prairie Conference matchup left both teams with a 5-3 record heading into their regular-season finales.
Other area team score:
Chicagoland Prairie Conference
- Ottawa Marquette 21, Dwight 12
- Farmington 22, Seneca 0
- Note: St. Bede’s matchup against Melrose Park Walther Christian is scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
Illinois Central Eight (ICE) Conference
- Coal City 70, Herscher 6
- Lisle 18, Streator 15
- Peotone 42, Manteno 13
- Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 14
Interstate Eight Conference
- Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0
Illini / Central Illinois Area Teams
- Bloomington Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28
- Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8
- Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14
- Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10
- BHRA 42, Momence 14
- Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
- Tolono Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6