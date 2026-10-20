The Seneca FFA is honored to host its annual Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, November 11, at Seneca High School.

The event gives students the opportunity to personally honor and thank the veterans who live in our school district for their service and sacrifice.

All local veterans and their guests are invited to attend. Coffee and donuts will be provided at 9:00 a.m. in the Irish Cove, where veterans can socialize before the assembly begins at 9:45 a.m. in the new gym at Seneca High School. Following the assembly, a complimentary pork chop lunch will be provided for all veterans and their guests.

To help ensure enough food is available for everyone, veterans are asked to RSVP by Monday, November 2. Reservations can be made by calling or texting Seneca FFA Advisor Cally Hatton at 779-879-0102 or emailing chatton@senecahs.org.