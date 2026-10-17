REGULAR MEETING OFTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On October 14, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Shellee Tyne, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Tyne announced that Mickey McDowell had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Randy Irvin commented on student fees for attending athletic events. Mr. DeLong and the board discussed this after and reiterated that Dwight Common students are free of charge at home DCS events. Mr. DeLong believes there was an error in this early in the winter season as non DCS are two dollars but DCS students should be free.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

The Pre-K Team was in attendance to give an overview of their program and a status report of where the program is today.

The Redbird “A” Baseball Team was recognized for their excellent season, going undefeated until their loss in the State series.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Tyne’s report stands as read. She thanked the Sports Boosters for paying for 70 students to attend the State Baseball game.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the Maintenance/Pre-K Shed is up and looking good. New approaches were being formed earlier today and should be poured by next week. They are waiting on ComEd to work on a plan to run power to the building for the heat soon so that Pre-K can begin to use the space for storage.

Mr. DeLong noted that we have had some issues with the new auto-scrubber and we are currently working with the company on that. The auto-sweeper has been running well.

Mr. DeLong reiterated that we have had several move-in students with various special needs for which we may need outside placement. For this reason, he is predicting that we may need to amend this year’s budget next spring.

Mr. DeLong reported that new teacher chairs were recently received, provided by Mortenson Construction, the wind-farm construction company that is currently installing the new project east of Dwight.

Mr. DeLong commended the Pre-K Team for once again earning the Gold Circle of Quality recognition.

Mr. DeLong stated that he has received the Livingston County tax assessment and it has again increased, this time by 8%. He noted that Grundy County has only increased by 2.5%. He will have his tax levy proposal ready for next month’s meeting. Mr. DeLong is recommending that we do not seek to collect all funds available due to another large increase in EA V to help our constituents.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the September 9, 2026 Budget Hearing

2) Minutes of the September 9, 2026 Public Hearing

3) Minutes of the September 9, 2026 Regular Monthly Board Meeting

4) Bills

5) Approve FMLA Leave, Ashley Jensen

6) Approve resignation, Jordan Rieke, Paraprofessional

7) Approve resignation, Alisha Emmons, Paraprofessional

8) Approve employment, Rebecca Bean, Paraprofessional

9) Approve employment, Laini Kelley, Paraprofessional

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his proposal to add IESA Golf at the Grade School next year, pending enough participation. He noted that several students have already expressed interest. He recommended adding this as a Category 1 or 2 on the salary matrix, based on numbers and events.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for the matching 2027 Maintenance Grant. He predicts that this may be the last round of Maintenance Grants for now, as the state’s initial investment has run its course. He notes the need to complete masonry work on the outside of the building, as well as replacing the walk-in cooler in the cafeteria, which has needed many repairs in the last few years.

Mr. DeLong reported that the district has met requirements for annual LEA determination from ISBE.

adjourned the meeting at 6:38 p.m.