Registration is underway for Kankakee Community College’s Spring 2027 semester courses.

“I believe that KCC was a great choice!” said Aysia Whitman, a current KCC student from Bourbonnais. “KCC has made the process of registering for classes and transferring as smooth as butter! The financial aid staff and TRIO advisors made planning my classes simple which allowed me to only take the classes necessary to my major.”

KCC offers transfer and career/technical options. Transfer students enroll in programs and courses which lead to a four-year college/university degree. Career/technical students have multiple options that lead to certifications, degrees and employment.

New students can start by submitting an application at apply.kcc.edu. After applying, new students meet with a KCC academic advisor and finish the registration process.

Returning students can use the My KCC portal at my.kcc.edu and choose the “Self-Service” link to register. In addition, registration and advising appointments for returning students are available at www.kcc.edu/student-resources/advising.

All students are encouraged to register early for the best selection of classes.

“KCC was a great choice for me, being able to stay local for my first few years of college, along with the low cost of tuition, made everything easier,” said Gael Glidden, a current KCC student from Kankakee. “The small class sizes are great to feel more comfortable asking questions and feeling connected to professors and other students.”







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College offices will be closed after 5 p.m. Nov. 25, as well as Nov. 26 and 27. Registration offices will close at noon Dec. 22 and re-open Jan. 4.

KCC’s Riverfront Campus in Kankakee is located at 100 College Drive, south of downtown Kankakee.

Students also can register and meet with advisers at the KCC South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St. in Watseka, next to the Watseka Riverside Medical Center facility. Extension center advising hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and other times by appointment. The phone number is 815-802-8780.

For further information, make a request at info.kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8500.