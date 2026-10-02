Oct 2 – Girls Basketball
The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Wilmington 27-18.
Tinley Bunting – 2 points, 1 rebound, 5 steals
Mia Hoffner – 1 point, 5 steals
Luna Parker – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 rebounds
Makenzie Mallaney – 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals
Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Harper Ochoa – 1 rebound
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
Kataleya Cortez – 1 steal
Lucy Cotter – 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Ava Harris – 1 rebound, 3 steals
Ryan Ercolini – 2 rebounds, 1 steal
The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Wilmington 48-11.
Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists 5 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 steals
Luna Parker – 4 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points
Willow Riber – 2 points
Allie Hansen – 12 points, 2 rebounds, 6 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds
Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 4 rebounds
Olivia Turner – 1 point, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Scarlet Miner – 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Sept 29 – Girls Basketball:
The 7th grade girls basketball team won a thriller against Bishop Mac 14-13.
Mia Hoffner – 3 steals
Luna Parker – 1 rebound, 2 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds
Lucy Cotter – 12 rebounds, 1 steal
The 8th grade girls basketball team lost a tough game to Bishop Mac 21-18.
Izzy Pittenger – 8 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds
Allie Hansen – 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Olivia Turner – 4 points, 3 rebounds