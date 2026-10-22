he MVK Senior Citizens met on Tuesday October 20, 2026 at the Mazon American Legion with a lunch of BBQ pork chops, potato salad, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, corn muffin, cookie, milk, and coffee catered by Hoffman House through the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois. he MVK Senior Citizens met on Tuesday October 20, 2026 at the Mazon American Legion with a lunch of BBQ pork chops, potato salad, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, corn muffin, cookie, milk, and coffee catered by Hoffman House through the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois.

Suggested donation for the meal is $5, all senior citizens are welcome. Call to register for the meal which is once a month on the 3rd Tuesday at noon, call 815-941-1590. Meals on Wheels is sponsoring aThursday Social Club at Clayton’s Rail in Morris the second Thursday of every month 11:00 a.m. till 1 p.m. to enjoy great company and conversation with a special menu available, 721 Liberty St. Morris IL.

The MVK Seniors meeting was brought to order at 12:50 by President Beth Burns, with 22 people attending including 2 guests Betty and Delores. All recited the Pledge to the Flag and we had a moment of silence.

Secretary Nancy Johnson gave last month’s minutes which were approved as read.

Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report and was approved as read.

We celebrated the birthdays of Shirley Sterba, Joyce Wolcott, and the anniversary of Bob and Shirley Matzen.

New business …. We voted on donating $150 to the MVK Christmas Basket Fund which carried. The American Legion is having a spaghetti supper October 24 from 4:30-7, proceeds going towards new uniforms. We decided to have a free dinner at our December 15th meeting since we have enough money in the treasury. Next meeting will be November 17 with euchre starting around 10:30 and lunch at noon which will be roast pork with gravy, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, multigrain bread, whole apple.

Nancy Johnson, Sect.

Door prizes were won by Betty R. (who drew her own name), Joe N., and Nancy B.

Meeting adjourned at 1:15 followed by Bingo!