Joliet Slammers Announce 2027 Home Schedule

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers have announced their 2027 regular-season schedule, featuring 51 home games at Slammers Stadium and four home series against two of the newest additions to the National Association of Professional Baseball.

The 2027 season marks a new chapter for independent professional baseball as the Frontier League begins its transition to the National Association of Professional Baseball. The league has also welcomed the Kane County Cougars and Cleburne Railroaders, giving Slammers fans the opportunity to see both new teams in Joliet during the upcoming season.

The Slammers will open the 2027 regular season on the road Friday, May 7, against the New Jersey Jackals before returning home to Joliet for Opening Day on Friday, May 14, against the Sussex County Miners.

The Slammers will welcome the Kane County Cougars to Joliet for the first time with two three-game series, July 9-11 and July 30-August 1. The Cleburne Railroaders will make their first visit to Slammers Stadium May 25-27 before returning August 20-22.

The 2027 regular season will feature 51 home games and 51 road games, with the Slammers’ final home game scheduled for Sunday, September 5, against the Lake Erie Crushers.

Game times and the 2027 promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans interested in securing their seats for the 2027 season can place a season ticket deposit by calling the Slammers Box Office at 815-722-2287. For the complete 2027 schedule, ticket packages and additional information, visit www.jolietslammers.com.

The Slammers look forward to welcoming fans back to Slammers Stadium for another exciting summer of baseball in Joliet.