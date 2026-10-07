Illinois State Police Investigation Into Misuse of Flock System Leads to Felony Charges for Former Joliet Police Lieutenant

October 7, 2026

JOLIET – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 investigation led to criminal charges for former police officer 50-year-old Jeremy Harrison of Plainfield, IL after an allegation of misusing the city’s Flock system.

In October of 2025, the Joliet City Inspector General requested ISP investigate Jeremy Harrison, who was at the time a Lieutenant with the Joliet Police Department. The request was made after an allegation that Harrison had been using the Flock system for personal benefit.

After a thorough investigation, ISP and the Illinois Appellate Special Prosecutor presented the case to a grandy jury in Will County and Harrison was charged with Computer Tampering (Class 3 Felony) and Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). There is no additional information.





