Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking and Theft
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, another $677,000 in June 2024, and $637,500 in July 2025.
From July through September 2026, ISP missions resulted in the following:
|Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked
|424
|Stolen vehicle arrests
|21
|Hijacked vehicle arrests
|1
|Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
|7
|Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
|38
|K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime
|19
|Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
|38
|Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle
|1,146
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Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts:
- August 5, 2026, ISP learned of a crash on Garfield and Wells in Chicago involving a stolen Nissan. A Trooper located the Nissan at Wentworth and 59th and attempted a traffic stop, but the Nissan fled and crashed into a tree. The occupants attempted to run from the vehicle. ISP took two occupants into custody and recovered a firearm.
- August 22, 2026, ISP located a stolen Chevrolet and attempted a traffic stop on I-55 at Halsted, but the Chevrolet fled. The Chevrolet stopped in an alley in the 7200 block of S. Union in Chicago and the four occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took all four occupants into custody.
- September 2, 2026, ISP located a Dodge involved in an aggravated vehicular hijacking on I-94 southbound at 79th and attempted a traffic stop, but the Dodge fled. The Dodge crashed into two unoccupied vehicles and the three occupants ran from the vehicle. All three occupants were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.