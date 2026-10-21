Halloween season is upon us, and the Coal City Theatre Department and Coal City High School students are preparing the halls for our annual Haunted Hallways!

Haunted Hallways, an indoor costumed trick-or-treating event for children, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28. The high school hallways will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. to allow children 5th grade and younger to trick-or-treat. The cost to participate is $5 per student, and parent admission is FREE.

In addition to trick-or-treating, participants will be able to take part in carnival games, crafts, and other spooktacular activities. The Little Red Donut Truck will be in the parking lot selling their viral Apple Cider Donuts, as well as The Cove, A&M Cookie, and we will be selling Italian Beef Dinners ($8 – Sandwich, chips, water) and Hot Dog Dinners ($5 – hot dog, chips, water), for anyone who wants dinner on the go!



This year we will also have our Haunted Hallways After Dark from 7-8PM. This will be open to 5th grade through 8th grade, and will turn the haunted halls into a haunted house experience for our older students.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coal City Theatre Department’s Theatre Educational Trip to New York City in Spring 2028.

So get your costumes ready and mark your calendars to head out to Coal City High School on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

In addition, we are thrilled to be partnering with the following businesses on this event: State Farm Jerry Hallahan, Bank of Pontiac, D’Orazio Ford, Bob’s Advanced Auto and Tire, Coal City Public Library, The Village Christian Church, The Cove, Morris Hospital – Diamond/Coal City, Ferrari Accounting and Tax Service, Jewel Osco, Hexagon Realty, A&M Cookie, Babe’s, Lori Bonarek Realty, Sweet Cheeks 3D Ultrasound, and Diamond Mental Health and Wellness.