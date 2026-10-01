Sept 30 – Tigers Volleyball

Presley Franciskovich and Evelyn Sorensen each had 4 points while Lexi Christensen, Emma Lane and Khaleesi Gregory each contributed 2.

The 2nd game the Lady Tigers came out on top and held Morris to 0 points and won by a final score of 10-0.

Lexi Christensen had 4 points while Presley Franciskovich, Evelyn Sorensen and Khaleesi Gregory each had 2.

The Lady Tigers will take a few days off and get back into action Monday Oct 5th at home against Ransom. Tipoff at 430.

The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team went up against a tough and very tall opponent in Morris Tuesday night. In the first game the Tigers unfortunately lost in a really close one by a final score of 14-17.