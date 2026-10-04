Grundy students, including home school, are invited to submit an essay in celebration of November’s National Philanthropy Month.

Students in grades 3-5 are asked to submit an essay of 100 words on the theme of “Things I like to do to be helpful to others.”

Students in grades 6-8 are asked to submit an essay of 250 words on the theme of “The importance of giving and volunteering.”

Students in grades 9-12 are asked to submit an essay of 500 words on the theme of “Choose a charity serving Grundy County and tell us why you think they are important to Grundy County.”

All essays will be read and scored by a committee of community members. The top prize in each category is a $1,000 donation to a Grundy charity chosen by the winning essay author. Second place is a $500 donation to charity and third place is a $250 donation to charity. All nine essay winners will receive a $50 gift card.

To submit an essay in the grades 3-5 category, please click here.

To submit an essay in the grades 6-8 category, please click here.

To submit an essay in the grade 9-12 category, please click here.

ESSAYS ARE DUE BY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2026

Winning authors are invited to choose a Grundy charity to receive a grant in their name, as well as attend an awards event at Morris City Hall on Monday, November 30th, at 5:00 pm.