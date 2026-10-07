GEDC Showcases Grundy County’s Development Opportunities

The Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) recently hosted its annual Industrial Development Breakfast, welcoming nearly 80 commercial real estate professionals to learn more about the growth and opportunities happening throughout Grundy County. Held at Ditka’s in Oakbrook Terrace, this event highlighted available industrial properties, recent development activity, and continued investment throughout the county.

This year’s program featured Dwayne Pickett, Vice President of Regulatory Advocacy & State Government Affairs at Constellation. In addition to sharing insights on the evolving energy landscape, Pickett highlighted exciting news that Google and Constellation Energy have entered into a long-term strategic clean energy collaboration to bring 890 megawatts (MW) of new, reliable nuclear capacity to the PJM Interconnection grid.

The agreement, which spans six nuclear sites across Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will help sustain approximately 4,400 existing jobs, create an estimated 7,200 new construction jobs during the building period, and represent more than $4.3 billion in new investment by Constellation.





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Pickett also discussed growing power demands and how companies are working with Constellation to secure reliable energy for the future. Attendees gained insight into the anticipated timeline for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their potential role in meeting the nation’s evolving energy needs.

The event brought together representatives from Grundy County, local municipalities, economic development partners, and utilities, creating an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and highlight the work happening across the county.

With continued investment along the I-80 and I-55 corridors, Grundy County is well positioned for future growth. The GEDC looks forward to continuing to share the many opportunities Grundy County has to offer with the Chicagoland region and beyond.