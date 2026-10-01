Gardner Area Band Captures 12th Consecutive Class C Championship

MORRIS, IL- The Gardner Area Band continued its remarkable tradition of excellence Sunday, September 27, earning first place in Class C at the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Morris.

The championship marks the 12th consecutive year that the Gardner Area Band has won its class at the prestigious local parade, extending one of the program’s longest-running traditions of competitive success.

Led by Band Director Michael Leone, the Gardner Area Band delivered another strong performance along the Corn Festival parade route, showcasing the dedication, preparation and teamwork that have become hallmarks of the program.

Providing student leadership for this year’s band were Drum Majors Olivia Siano and Lyla Cacello, along with Drum Captains Reed Byers and Talon Mack. Their leadership helped guide the band’s students through another successful parade performance.

The Class C championship capped a busy stretch of performances for the Gardner Area Band, which has continued to represent Gardner, South Wilmington, Braceville and the surrounding communities throughout the fall parade season.

For the students, the victory was more than another trophy. It was a continuation of a tradition that has now spanned 12 straight years.

“This championship is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our students,” said Leone. “Their dedication, along with the support of our families and community, is what makes accomplishments like this possible.”

The Gardner Area Band’s continued success at the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade has become a source of pride for the communities it represents. With Sunday’s victory, the band added another chapter to its remarkable 12-year championship streak.





