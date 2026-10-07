Joyce announces funding opportunity for local fire departments

KANKAKEE – State Senator Patrick Joyce announced that applications are now being accepted for the Small Equipment Grant Program benefiting fire departments and ambulance services.

“Fire departments make an everyday impact on our communities,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “Budgets can be tight, especially for rural fire departments. This grant allows departments to get the essential equipment they may otherwise not be able to afford.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program assists fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those experiencing difficulty in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment.

A total of $6 million in funding will be available to eligible fire departments and EMS services through this year’s program. Previously, 264 fire departments, fire protection districts and EMS providers across the state were provided nearly $6 million.

All interested departments and ambulance services must submit applications electronically utilizing the application portal that can be found on the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s website.