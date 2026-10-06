Fire Prevention Week: Red Cross offers ways to help keep loved ones safe and reduce your risk of a home fire

News Summary:

Cooking and home heating are two of the leading causes of home fires.

Since the beginning of 2026, disaster teams from the Illinois Region of the American Red Cross have responded to 1,346 home fires.

The Red Cross offers 20 ways to help prevent a fire from igniting in your home, along with steps to keep household members safe.

October 5, 2026 — During Fire Prevention Week ─ October 4-10 ─ the Red Cross of Illinois offers steps you can take to help prevent a fire in your home and keep your loved ones safe.

“Across the country, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters a year and most of these are home fires. Here in the Illinois Region, our disaster teams have responded to 1,346 fires since the beginning of 2026,” said Jeannie Gardner, Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross of Illinois. “These fires are devastating for the people involved. But there are steps everyone can take which will help not only help prevent a fire from starting but also help keep everyone safe should an emergency occur.”

FIRST: STEPS TO HELP KEEP YOU SAFE ─ check out the first 10 steps below to learn what you should do:

HAVE A PLAN You may have less than two minutes to escape from a burning home. Draw up a household fire escape plan and practice it twice a year.

Everyone in your household should know two ways to escape from each room in your home. Decide where to meet once you get outside. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Get out and stay out. Never go back inside for people, pets or things. Time your fire drill and find out how long it took everyone to get out. If a fire starts in your home, get out safely, then dial 911.

SMOKE ALARMS SAVE LIVES Smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire nearly in half.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. In addition to testing your alarms once a month, change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Identify two exits from every room. Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one.

SECOND – STEPS TO HELP PREVENT A FIRE ─ steps 11 through 20 focus on things you can do to lessen the chance of a fire in your home:





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BE SAFE IN THE KITCHEN Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. Follow these five steps to help you avoid a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. Keep kids away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of three feet around the stove. Keep anything that can catch on fire ─ pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains ─ away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat. Purchase a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

HEAT YOUR HOME SAFELY Home heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires. As the time of year nears when people turn the heat back on, take these five steps to heat your home safely:

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace. Space heaters: It’s critical to keep at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended. If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. And keep children and pets away from the heater. Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.