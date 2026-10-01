Sep 30

Varsity Trojans fell short to visiting Midland in 3 sets. The scores were 25-18, 23-25, 18-25. Top scorers are below:

Hannah Harsh- 2 blocks, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 10 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 11 kills

Kit Connor- 2 digs, 10 assist, 1 kill

Delaney Boucher- 1 block, 7 kills

Callie Robison- 4 digs, 3 kills

The JV volleyball girls got a conference win vs Midland. 25-19, 25-18. June Woods had a solid night with 8 pts, 9 digs and 9 kills. Shay Sulzberger also had 9 kills digs and 7 kills. Delani Leonard registered a team high 10 digs, Chloe Leithliter led the scoring with 10pts, 3 Ace serves. and Addy Pittenger had 20 assists.

Freshman Volleyball took down Midland in 2 sets, 26-24 and 25-19. Skylar led the team with 12 assists, 3 kills and 4 aces. Claire added 4 kills, 3 digs and 6 service points, while Lila finished with 6 kills. Charleigh added a kill, Avery added 2 service points, Kasci had 8 service points and a kill, Libby added a dig, and Delanie finished with 5 digs and a kill.

Sep 28

Dwight lady trojans were victorious in a non-conference match over host Somonauk in 3 sets. Scores were 22-25, 25-12, 25-22. Top performers are below:Kit Connor- 1 ace, 3 digs, 15 assists, 2 kills

Addy Pittenger- 2 aces, 7 digs, 14 assist

Claire Sandeno- 21 digs, 1 block, 13 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 11 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 1 ace, 12 digs, 1 assist

The JV Girls again had to go to 3 sets, but were able to get the win vs Somonauk, 18-25, 25-16. 15-8. Kira Shores had a great night at the serving line, having 14 service pts and 4 ace serves. Lila Tjelle added 7 pts. Lila Tjelle also tallied a team high of 5 kills, along with June Woods. Kira and Shay Sulzberger each 4 kills. Addy Pittenger had 19 assists. and Delani Leonard had 13 digs.

FreshmanVolleyball took Somonauk in 3 sets, 19-25, 25-22, and 15-12! Skylar Burke added 6 assists, 5 digs, and 2 kills, Claire Tjelle had 5 kills, Charleigh Wilkey added 12 service points, Avery Watters had 2 digs, an assist, and a kill, Kasci Woodcock added 2 kills, and Delani Leonard finished with 2 digs, 2 assists, and 7 service points.

Sep 24

Varsity lost in 2 sets. Scores were 22-25 and 22-25. Top performers below:

Kit Connor- 2 aces, 2 digs, 6 assist, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 4 aces, 5 digs, 6 kills

Callie Robison- 3 digs, 4 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 1 ace, 8 digs, 3 assist,

The JV volleyball team came out strong vs Henry winning the first set 25-16, but they faltered in the 2nd and 3rd sets, losing 22-25. 7-15.

Top servers were Addy Pittenger and June Woods, with 6 pts and 5 pts respectively. Each had 3 ace serves. June also led the team in digs with 12 and kills with 5. Kira Shores had 4 kills and Say Sulzberger had 3.

Delani Leanoard also chipped in 8 digs.

Freshman Volleyball took Henry in a conference game tonight in 2! We won 25-22 and 25-18. Skylar Burke had 7 assists, 4 digs, and 10 service points. Claire Tjelle added 6 kills and 4 digs, while Kasci Woodcock had 5 digs and 8 service points. Delani Leonard added 3 digs, a kill, an assist, and 4 service points. Charleigh Wilkey added a dig and 3 service points, and Avery Watters added a kill

Sep 23

Dwight lady trojans lost in 2 sets to the visiting Wilmington Wildcats. Scores were 11-25 & 17-25. overall record is now 6-11. Top scorers are below:

Addie Taylor- 4 digs

Delaney Boucher- 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 9 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Sep 17

Varsity lost in a conference matchup against Seneca in 2 sets. Scores were 13-25, 22-25. Claire Sandeno- 3 digs, 5 kill

Delaney Boucher-2 aces, 1 block, 5 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 2 aces, 3 digs

The JV team battled against a tough Seneca team last night , but it wasn’t enough , losing 22-25, 17-25

June Woods led the team with 8 pts and 3 kills. She also had 7 digs. Delani Leonard led the team with 10 digs. Shay Sulzberger and Chloe Leithliter each had 6 digs. Claire Tjelle registered 2 kills as did Addy Pittenger, along with 6 assists.

Freshman Volleyball battled Seneca in 3 sets, falling 23-25, taking set two 25-18, and finishing 9-15 in the third. Skylar Burke added 17 assists and 2 digs. Claire Tjelle finished with 7 kills and 3 digs, while Lila Tjelle added 8 kills and 5 service points. Kasci Woodcock contributed 3 kills, Charleigh and Avery Watters each added a kill, and Delani Leonard finished with 7 digs and 4 service points

Sep 16

Varsity won in 3 sets in a non conference match. Scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-19. Top scores are below:

Kit Connor- 2aces, 1 dig, 13 assist, 2 kills

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 13 digs, 1 block, 8 kills

Delaney Boucher- 3aces, 2 blocks, 12 kills

Hannah Harsh- 1 block, 2 kills

The JV girls got back into the win column against Flanagan -Cornell. 25-18, 25-20

Stat leaders – Addy Pittenger and Chloe Leithliter had strong serving night with 10 pts and 9 pts respectively. Kira Shores had 6. June Woods led the defensive effort with 6 digs. Delani Leanord had 4, Lila Tjelle had a strong night at the net with 6 kills and 1 block. Shay Sulzberger and June Woods each had 5 kills.

Freshman took Flanagan High School in 2 sets, 25-19 and 25-13!

Skylar Burke added 7 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces and 4 additional service points. Claire Tjelle finished with 4 kills, 4 digs and 4 service points. LilaTjelle added 2 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs, while Charleigh Wilkey added 2 kills. Kasci Woodcock finished with 3 digs and 3 kills, Avery Watters added 6 service points, Libby Stipanovich had a dig, and Delani Leonardadded 3 digs and 2 service points!

Sep 14 – Dwight vs Fieldcrest

Varsity lost in 2 sets, 23-25 & 22-25. Varsity Record is now 5-9, and 1-2 in TCC. Lead scorers below:

Kit Connor- 3 aces, 16 assist, 1 kill

Kenzie Livingston- 10 digs

Claire Sandeno- 3 digs, 6 kills

Delaney Boucher- 7 kills

FreshmenVolleyball took down Fieldcrest in 2 sets, winning 25-12 and battling out a close second set 27-25!

The JV volleyball team again couldn’t hold on to the win, losing to Fieldcrest 26-24, 19-25, 6-15

Top serving was Addy Pittenger with 9 and Chloe Leithliter with 6. Addy also had 8 digs, 12 assists. June Woods and Shay Sulzberger were top in the kill stat with 6 and 4 respectively. Kailynn haggard had 1 block

Skylar Burke finished with 3 assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, and 8 additional service points. Claire Tjelle added 2 digs, 1 kill, and 2 aces. Lila Tjelle had 2 kills and a block, while Kasci Woodcock added 2 kills and an ace. Charleigh Wilkey and Libby Stipanovich each added a kill. Delani finished with 4 digs, 1 assist, and an ace.

Sep 10

Dwight lost in 2 sets to Putnam County. Scores were 16-25, 19-25. Overall record is 5-8, 1-2 in conference. Top scorers below:

Delaney Boucher- 2 aces, 3 digs, 2 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 5 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill

Claire sandeno- 1 ace, 7 digs, 5 kills

Addie Taylor- 3 kills, 2 digs

Sep 9

Dwight Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets to non-conference opponent Streator High School. Scores were 18-25 & 13-25. Overall record is now 5-7, 1-1 in conference. Top scorers are below:

Claire Sandeno- 3 digs, 6 kills

Delaney Boucher- 5 kills

Addy Sulzberger- 1 block, 1 kill

Lady Trojans will be in action tonight @ Putnam County in a conference matchup.

After a strong start, the jv volleyball team lost to Streator in 3 , 25-13, 21-25, 12-15. Claire Tjelle had a great night with 9 service pts, 12 digs and 6 kills. June Woods and Addy Pittenger each had 6 pts. Addy had 12 assists. June also led the team with 8 kills, Shay Sulzberger had 7 digs and 3 kills.

Freshmen took Streator to 3 sets and came out with the win, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12! Skylar had 6 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 aces and 3 service points. Claire added 3 kills, 2 aces and 8 service points, Lila had 6 kills, Kasci added 2 kills, and Delanie finished with 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces and 7 service points.

Sep 3

Dwight played a conference match tonight against LowPoint Washburn. Lady Trojans were victorious in 2 sets. Scores were 25-17, 25-10. Overall record is now 5-6, 1-1 in Tri County Conference. Top scorers are below:

Kit Connor- 3 aces, 1 dig, 12 assists

Claire Sandeno- 2aces, 4 dig, 9 kills, 1 block

Delaney Boucher- 5 kills, 4 blocks

Olivia Buck- 1 ace, 1 dig, 7 assists, 1 kills

The JV Volleyball team got their first conference win last night against Low Point Washburn 25–19, 25–23. Stat leaders were Shay Sulzberger and Chloe Leithliter with six service points. The team had a balanced offensive night with Shay , June , Chloe and Kira each with three kills and Addy Pittenger with four. Addy also had 11 assists. JV girls will go to Streator this weekend for a tournament.

Aug 31 vs Lexington

Varsity Trojans won the match in three sets. Scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-22. Top scorers are below:

Claire Sandeno – 4 aces, 9 digs, 1 assist, 11 kills

Delaney Boucher- 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 block, 8 kills

Olivia Buck- 1 ace, 2 digs, 12 assist, 4 kills

Kenzie Livingston – 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 assist

The JV girls volleyball team couldn’t get things going last night and dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to Lexington 19-25, 12-25

Top stat leaders on the night were Addy Pittenger with 4 points , 4digs , 9 assists and 4 kills. Shay Sulzberger also had 4 pts , 4 digs and 3 kills. Chloe Leithliter led the team with 5digs

Freshman Volleyball picked up a three-set win over Lexington tonight! After dropping the first set 14-25, the girls battled back to take the second 27-25 and finished strong with a 15-9 win in the third! Skylar Burke finished with 11 assists, 2 kills, and 5 aces. Lila Tjelle led the offense with 9 kills and added 1 block, while Claire Tjelle recorded 3 kills and 2 blocks. Avery Watters added 3 digs and 2 kills, Kasci Woodcock had 4 digs, 1 kill, and 6 service points, and Libby Stipanovich finished with 4 digs and 1 assist. Delani Leonard led the defense with 7 digs and also added 2 aces, while Charleigh Wilkey added an ace from the serving line.

Aug 30 – Pontiac Invitational

Varsity Lady Trojan Volleyball went 2-3 this weekend. Dwight beat Woodland 25-18, 25-21 & Tri Point 14-25, 27-25, 15-13. Dwight lost to Pontiac 22-25, 19-25, Prairie Central 22-25, 15-25 and El Paso Gridley 25-23, 17-25, 7-15.

Tops scorers are below:

Kit Connor- 8aces, 5 digs, 36 assist, 5 kills

Claire Sandeno- 4 aces, 20 digs, 23 kills, 2 blocks

Delaney Boucher- 1ace, 2 digs, 25 kills, 4 blocks

Kenzie Livingston- 30 digs, 1 kills, 2 assist

Olivia Buck- 4 digs, 13 assist, 8 kills

Callie Robison- 8 aces, 17 digs, 7 kills

Aug 27 vs St Bede

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets to conference opponent St Bede. Scores were 17-25, 13-25. Overall record is now 1-2, conference 0-1. Top scorers are below:

Olivia Buck- 1 dig, 6 assist, 2 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 1 block, 1 assist, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 1 ace, 6 digs, 7 kills

Callie Robison- 2aces, 3 digs

The JV girls battled, but lost to a tough St Bede academy team 25-23, 25-19

Shay Sulzberger had a great defensive night with 10digs and offensively had 3 kills. June Woods and Kira Shores led all servers with 6 pts each. And June Woods led the attack with 6 kills.

Freshman Volleyball fell to St. Bede tonight in two sets, 17-25 and 11-25, but stayed strong and continued to battle throughout the match! Delani Leonard led the defense with 6 digs, followed by Avery Watters with 2 and Claire Tjelle with 1. Skylar Burke recorded 7 assists on the night. Offensively, Lila Tjelle led the team with 3 kills, while Claire Tjelle and Avery Watters each added 2 and Delani Leonard added 1. From the serving line, Libby Stipanovich, Lila Tjelle, and Skylar Burke each added an ace!

Aug 26 vs Reed Custer

Varsity lost 19-25, 25-20, 19-25. Top scorers below:

Claire Sandeno- 9 digs, 9 kills

Addy Pittenger- 2aces, 7 assist, 1 dig

Delaney Boucher- 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 3kills

Kenzie Livingston- 2 aces, 8digs, 1 assist

Kit Connor- 1 ace, 1 dig, 6 assist

The JV volleyball team came away with their 2nd big win beating Reed Custer 25-19, 25-11. June Woods had a great night at the service line with 14 service pts and 6 ace serves. Chloe Leithliter led the team with 5 kills. Shay Sulzberger and June Woods each had 4 and Kira Shores had 3. Addy Pittenger had 15 assists. The girls look to get win #3 at St Bede

Freshman picked up the win tonight in two sets, winning the first set 25-8 and the second 25-18 against Reed Custer! Skylar Burke had a strong night from the serving line with 17 total serves, including 10 aces, and also led the team with 8 assists. Claire Tjelle led the team in kills with 5. Avery Watters added 3 aces and 2 kills, Lila Tjelle had 3 aces and 1 kill, Charleigh Wilkey and Delani Leonard each had 2 kills, and Kasci Woodcock added 1 kill.

Aug 24 vs Tri-Point

Dwight beat Tri-Point in a non conference match on 8/24/26. Scores were 25-13, 25-18. Top scorers are below:

Delaney Boucher- 2aces, 1 dig, 1 Block, 8 kills

Kit Connor- 3 aces, 12 assists

Addy Sulzberger- 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 3aces, 4 digs, 3 kills