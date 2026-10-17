October 16, 2026 – The Dwight Trojans defeated the visiting Walther Christian Academy Broncos football team by a score of 28-14 in Friday’s Senior Night contest. The victory moves the Trojan’s season record to 6 -3

    • Coal City 14, Wilmington
    • Morris 46, Cahokia 19
    • Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0
    • Bishop McNamara 41, St. Edward 7
    • Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14
    • St. Bede 30, St. Teresa 22
    • LeRoy 34, Seneca 14
    • Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30
    • St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Pontiac 16 
    • Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21
    • Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14

Other Central Illinois Scores
  • Rich Township 54, Ottawa 0
  • Morton 35, Metamora
  • Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria High 22