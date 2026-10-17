October 16, 2026 – The Dwight Trojans defeated the visiting Walther Christian Academy Broncos football team by a score of 28-14 in Friday’s Senior Night contest. The victory moves the Trojan’s season record to 6 -3
-
- Coal City 14, Wilmington 0
- Morris 46, Cahokia 19
- Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0
- Bishop McNamara 41, St. Edward 7
- Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14
- St. Bede 30, St. Teresa 22
- LeRoy 34, Seneca 14
- Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30
- St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Pontiac 16
- Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21
- Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14
Other Central Illinois Scores
- Rich Township 54, Ottawa 0
- Morton 35, Metamora 7
- Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria High 22