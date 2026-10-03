Saturday, October 2, 2026 – The Dwight Redbirds ended their season 17-1 with a loss to Avon 4-1 in the State Finals this afternoon. The Redbirds continued battling throughout the game but came up short.



The Redbirds went undefeated for the 1st time during the regular season (14-0) and advanced to the state finals for the first time!



Defense:

Jaxon Lee took the rubber in the game vs. Avon. Jaxon made several great plays and did a great job at holding the Avon offense to only a few runs. Jaxon pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 3 batters! Jaxon pitched a great game.



The Redbird defence did a great job at knocking down hit baseballs and making the plays!



Offense:

The Redbirds tallied 2 hits in the contest and worked 3 walks and 3 hit-by-pitches.

Chase Wilkey had a linedrive single into left field to score Lane Carey from 2nd to knock in the lone RBI of the afternoon.

Asher Funk had a linedrive single into left field to start a rally.

Nathan Wilkey, Chase Wilkey, and Braiden Bachand each worked a walk in the game.

Dean Carey and Asher Funk each stole a base.



The coaches are so proud of the boys’ accomplishments and how they played. They played their hearts out everyday and continue to grow and develop as baseball players. Dwight Common School is very lucky to have such a great group of boys!



