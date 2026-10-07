Oct 6 Girls VolleyballThe 7th grade won a tough game against Reed-Custer 17-11.  

Tinley Bunting – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Mia Hoffner – 2 points, 1 rebound

Luna Parker – 2 points, 1 rebound

Makenzie Mallaney – 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals

Willow Riber – 4 points, 1 steal

Evelyn Hansen – 7 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals

Lucy Cotter – 1 rebound

The 8th grade girls came from behind to win a thrilling game in overtime beating Reed-Custer 28-24.  Izzy Pittenger hit the go ahead 3 pointer with 24 seconds left and Allie Hanse sealed the win with a made free throw with 9 seconds left.  

Izzy Pittenger – 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals

Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds, 1 assist 1 steal

Allie Hansen – 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 2 points

Olivia Turner – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Scarlett Miner – 2 points, 2 rebounds

Sept 28 – Girls Basketball
The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Odell 27-6.  Tinley Bunting had a rebound and a steal.  Mia Hoffner had 2 points, 2 steals and 1 rebound.  Luna Parker had 1 point, 4 rebounds and 7 steals.  Makenzie Mallaney had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals.  Willow Riber had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.  Evelyn Hansen had 6 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals.  Kataleya Cortez had 4 points, Lucy Cotter had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.  Ava Harris had a steal.  Ryan Ercolini had 2 points and 2 rebounds.
The 8th grade girls basketball team bead Odell 34-12.  Izzy Pittenger had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals.  Aubrey Watts had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.  Allie Hansen had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals.  Evelyn Hansen had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals.  Olivia Turner had 8 points, 8 rebounds and a steal.  Scarlett Miner had 3 rebounds and a steal.  Lilly Nemec had 2 rebounds.