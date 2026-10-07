Oct 6 Girls VolleyballThe 7th grade won a tough game against Reed-Custer 17-11.
Tinley Bunting – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Mia Hoffner – 2 points, 1 rebound
Luna Parker – 2 points, 1 rebound
Makenzie Mallaney – 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals
Willow Riber – 4 points, 1 steal
Evelyn Hansen – 7 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals
Lucy Cotter – 1 rebound
The 8th grade girls came from behind to win a thrilling game in overtime beating Reed-Custer 28-24. Izzy Pittenger hit the go ahead 3 pointer with 24 seconds left and Allie Hanse sealed the win with a made free throw with 9 seconds left.
Izzy Pittenger – 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds, 1 assist 1 steal
Allie Hansen – 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 2 points
Olivia Turner – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Scarlett Miner – 2 points, 2 rebounds