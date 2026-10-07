Oct 6 Girls VolleyballThe 7th grade won a tough game against Reed-Custer 17-11. Tinley Bunting – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals Mia Hoffner – 2 points, 1 rebound Luna Parker – 2 points, 1 rebound Makenzie Mallaney – 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals Willow Riber – 4 points, 1 steal Evelyn Hansen – 7 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals Lucy Cotter – 1 rebound The 8th grade girls came from behind to win a thrilling game in overtime beating Reed-Custer 28-24. Izzy Pittenger hit the go ahead 3 pointer with 24 seconds left and Allie Hanse sealed the win with a made free throw with 9 seconds left. Izzy Pittenger – 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds, 1 assist 1 steal Allie Hansen – 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals Evelyn Hansen – 2 points Olivia Turner – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal Scarlett Miner – 2 points, 2 rebounds

Sept 28 – Girls Basketball

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Odell 27-6. Tinley Bunting had a rebound and a steal. Mia Hoffner had 2 points, 2 steals and 1 rebound. Luna Parker had 1 point, 4 rebounds and 7 steals. Makenzie Mallaney had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals. Willow Riber had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals. Kataleya Cortez had 4 points, Lucy Cotter had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Ava Harris had a steal. Ryan Ercolini had 2 points and 2 rebounds.

The 8th grade girls basketball team bead Odell 34-12. Izzy Pittenger had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals. Aubrey Watts had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. Allie Hansen had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Olivia Turner had 8 points, 8 rebounds and a steal. Scarlett Miner had 3 rebounds and a steal. Lilly Nemec had 2 rebounds.