The Paxton Invitational meet on Saturday went much better the we expected. All of the 5 returners from the 2025 meet improved their time by a considerable amount because their race strategy was improved with a smart 1st mile and patience after that. After the 1st mile, all runners passed many runners before the finish line.
The highlight of the meet came when the boy’s team won the varsity boy’s event by 1
point ahead of Bishop Mac and 2 ahead of Lisle. Boys individual results: Joe Faris (1st, 16:27), Axel Kargle (7th,18:12), David Allen (13th,18:49), (Michael Josefik (48th,22:11) and Luke Josefik (67th, 26:46).
Our Dwight/GSW coop competed in the U High Invitational last night on the Maxwell Park course. The girl’s varsity race had all 4 of our runners finishing with a medal. Individual results for the girls: Mikayla Chambers (1st, 19:44), Chloe Biros (2nd, 21:02), Libby Stipanovich (6th, 23:17), and Nicole Schimdt (11th,24:54). Our boys also had a strong performance with 2 high placing medalists. Boy’s individual results: Axel Kargle (6th, 18:19), David Allen (18:22, 7th), and Michael Josefik (38th, 21:48).
Aug 26
The Trojan cross country squad began their 2026 season with a meet at the Grundy County Fairgrounds hosted by Morris HS.