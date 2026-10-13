Monday, October 12

The Trojan harriers traveled to the Amboy XC Invitational at the Shady Oaks golf course. While we did not have a team score in any race, our athletes turned some outstanding performances in one of the biggest Class A invites in the season. The Trojan harriers traveled to the Amboy XC Invitational at the Shady Oaks golf course. While we did not have a team score in any race, our athletes turned some outstanding performances in one of the biggest Class A invites in the season.

On the girl’s side, Chloe Biros ran 20:46 and finished in 17th and Libby Stipanovich came in 46th with her 22:52 on the hilly course which is great for a freshman. Makayla Chambers and Nicole Schimdt had problems during the race and couldn’t finish as did Joe Faris in the boy’s event.

For the boys, Axel Kargle with 23rd place and 17:44 lead the way and he was closely followed by David Allen when he finished in 27th and a 18:07 time. Michael Josefik (20:53, 94th) and Luke Josefik (26:30, 197th) had good race as well.

Tuesday, Sept 29

The Tri County Conference XC meet was held at Seneca. In the girls race, the team had 3 runners in the top 10 finishers which means they are All-Conference athletes. Those Trojans were Chloe Biros (3rd 20:33), Libby Stipanovich (9th 23:00), and Nicole Schimdt (10th 23:25). The boys were the 3rd place squad with 81 points. Scorers were: Joe Faris (2nd 17:21), Axel Kargle (7th 18:09), David Allen (9th 18:18), Michael Josefik ( 26th 20:26), and Luke Josefik (27th 26:58). Congratulations to these fine athletes.

L-R: Axel Kargle, Joe Faris, David Allen, Chloe Biros, Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schmidt Saturday, Sept 26 Dwight/GSW athletes turned in great performances Saturday at the Herscher Invitational. The boys finished 6th with 128 points and were just 4 points from the 5th place squad. Medalists were: F/S girls-Libby Stipanovich (1st), Nicole Schimdt (3rd); Varsity girls-Mikayla Chambers (5th), Chloe Biros (8th); Varsity boys-Joe Faris (2nd), Axel Kargle (20th), David Allen (23rd). Girls individual times: Nicole (23:08 PR), Libby (22:09 PR), Mikayla (19:23 SB), Chloe Biros (20:13 PR& CR) Boys individual times: Joe Faris (15:33 CR), Axel Kargle (17:35 SB), David Allen (17:38 PR & CR), Michael Josefik (19:26 PR & CR), Luke Josefik ( 26:15 CR)

Saturday, Sept 12

The Paxton Invitational meet on Saturday went much better the we expected. All of the 5 returners from the 2025 meet improved their time by a considerable amount because their race strategy was improved with a smart 1st mile and patience after that. After the 1st mile, all runners passed many runners before the finish line. In the Open race, Libby Stipanovich (24.40) finished 1st and right behind her was Nicole Schimdt (25:29) with a 2nd place finish. in the girl’s varsity race Chloe Biros finished in 7th place with a fine time of 20:57. The highlight of the meet came when the boy’s team won the varsity boy’s event by 1 point ahead of Bishop Mac and 2 ahead of Lisle. Boys individual results: Joe Faris (1st, 16:27), Axel Kargle (7th,18:12), David Allen (13th,18:49), (Michael Josefik (48th,22:11) and Luke Josefik (67th, 26:46). While cross country is considered an individual sport, all 5 of the boys had a big hand the the victory. Our only home meet is Thursday, the 17th, at the Dwight Golf Club starting at 4:30. It is also senior night for our 3 graduating athletes who are Mikayla Chambers, Joe Faris, and Luke Josefik. Join the fun and help honor our seniors.

Sept 8

Our Dwight/GSW coop competed in the U High Invitational last night on the Maxwell Park course. The girl’s varsity race had all 4 of our runners finishing with a medal. Individual results for the girls: Mikayla Chambers (1st, 19:44), Chloe Biros (2nd, 21:02), Libby Stipanovich (6th, 23:17), and Nicole Schimdt (11th,24:54). Our boys also had a strong performance with 2 high placing medalists. Boy’s individual results: Axel Kargle (6th, 18:19), David Allen (18:22, 7th), and Michael Josefik (38th, 21:48).

Picture front: L-R Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schimdt Back: L-R Michael Josefik, Axel Kargle, David Allen, Mikayla Chambers, Chloe Biros

Aug 26 The Trojan cross country squad began their 2026 season with a meet at the Grundy County Fairgrounds hosted by Morris HS.

After a strong summer of training, the team showed that hard work pays off with personal bests of the 4 returners and awesome first meet performances by our newcomers. Returners were: Chloe Biros (8th in girl’s varsity) ran 19:55 and a 27 second improvement, David Allen (33rd in boy’s varsity) lowered his 18:43 best to 17:48, Michael Josefik (62nd) cut 16 seconds off his best with a race of 20:25, and Luke Josefik (74th) ran a 23:45 personal best with a 1:52 drop in time.

Our newcomers ran just as well in their opening meet as a high school athlete. Libby Stipanovich finished 4th in the JV girl’s race with her time of 22:38. Also in the JV event was Nicole Schmidt who ran 23:44 and earned an 11th place medal.

In the boy’s varsity, Axel Kargle turned in an awesome 17:06 and 21st place in a meet filled with 2A runners. Congratulations!