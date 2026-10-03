2026 Secret Santa for Seniors

Beginning October 1, the community can begin submitting the name of a Grundy senior age 60+ who can use some Christmas cheer!

Please click here to submit a senior name(opens in new tab)

2026 schedule:

October 1 – begin name submissions

November 2 – deadline to submit senior names

November 6 – names on trees at Morris Library, Three Rivers Library, Coal City Library, and BP Mazon

December 7 – wrapped gifts (and name tags!) due back to library or CFGC

December 14-23 – volunteers pick up gifts at Foundation and deliver to seniors (sign up soon at volunteergrundy.com (opens in new tab) )

Questions? Please contact us at 815-941-0852 or julie@cfgrundycounty.com or devan@cfgrundycounty.com