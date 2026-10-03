2026 Secret Santa for Seniors
Beginning October 1, the community can begin submitting the name of a Grundy senior age 60+ who can use some Christmas cheer!
Please click here to submit a senior name(opens in new tab)
2026 schedule:
- October 1 – begin name submissions
- November 2 – deadline to submit senior names
- November 6 – names on trees at Morris Library, Three Rivers Library, Coal City Library, and BP Mazon
- December 7 – wrapped gifts (and name tags!) due back to library or CFGC
- December 14-23 – volunteers pick up gifts at Foundation and deliver to seniors (sign up soon at volunteergrundy.com(opens in new tab))
Questions? Please contact us at 815-941-0852 or julie@cfgrundycounty.com or devan@cfgrundycounty.com