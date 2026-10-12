The Dwight Trojans defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 40-20 in the first round of the 2026 IHSA Football Playoffs. Dwight entered the game as the No. 12 seed and head coach Luke Standiford’s Trojans faced a major test against the No. 5-seeded, 8-1 Annawan-Wethersfield Titans. The Trojans dominated the Titans in a convincing upset victory. The Dwight Trojans defeated Annawan-Wethersfield 40-20 in the first round of the 2026 IHSA Football Playoffs. Dwight entered the game as the No. 12 seed and head coach Luke Standiford’s Trojans faced a major test against the No. 5-seeded, 8-1 Annawan-Wethersfield Titans. The Trojans dominated the Titans in a convincing upset victory.

Dwight’s strong showing secured their spot in the Class 1A Round of 16. In the next round they will face the winner of the Clifton Central and Marquette matchup to be played Saturday, October 31.