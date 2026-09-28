Williams Street Townhomes Block Party Brings Residents Together for Family Fun, Community Resources, and Youth Engagement

DWIGHT, IL. (September 26, 2026) – Residents of Williams Street Townhomes gathered on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a fun filled community block party held in the courtyard of the Dwight VFW. The resident only event was organized and hosted by Navara Stiles, a Williams Street Townhomes resident and President of Sunshyne Box Community, Inc., a newly incorporated nonprofit organization based in Dwight, Illinois.

The event featured a delicious catered lunch provided by Old Route 66 Family Restaurant, family friendly activities, door prizes, raffles, games, and opportunities for neighbors to connect and build stronger relationships within the community.

The celebration also introduced attendees to C.U.Z.I.N.S. (Cultivating Unity with Zeal while Investing in the Next Generation’s Success), a youth mentoring and leadership program developed through Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. with sponsorship support from the Workers Center for Racial Justice.

One of the event’s special guests was Dwight Mayor Paul Johnson, who joined residents in the celebration and showed support for community-building efforts that strengthen families and neighborhoods.

Children enjoyed an exciting afternoon filled with prize competitions, goody bags, Spin-the-Wheel games, raffles, and giveaways. Prizes included mini wireless karaoke speakers, weighted stuffed animals, and other fun items. Adults were able to participate in household goods raffles and received door prizes throughout the event.

“This event was about bringing our community together, creating positive experiences for families, and showing residents that there are resources and opportunities available right here in our community,” said Navara Stiles, President of Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. “Seeing neighbors connect, children laugh, and families enjoy time together made this event a tremendous success.”

Building a Brighter Future for Dwight Residents

Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. is currently developing several community service initiatives designed to support residents, including:

Transportation assistance for seniors to medical appointments, grocery stores, activities, and essential services.

Volunteer opportunities for individuals needing SNAP work requirement hours while assisting elderly residents with tasks such as taking out trash, light yard work, and household support services.

Veteran outreach programs include peer-led support groups, benefit navigation assistance, and connections to local, state, and federal resources.

Youth mentoring, leadership development, educational enrichment, cultural exchange opportunities, and family engagement through the C.U.Z.I.N.S. program.

The C.U.Z.I.N.S. program is designed to connect youth through age-tiered mentoring groups that empower young people to learn, lead, and support one another. Participants will meet weekly online to connect with youth from different Illinois communities, learn about diverse cultures, build leadership skills, and participate in educational activities and events. Monthly celebrations will recognize birthdays and achievements while creating opportunities for youth to socialize outside their immediate residential areas. Planned spring break and summer activities include trips to zoos, museums, art galleries, theme parks, camping adventures, and other educational destinations.

Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. Seeking Future Community Center Location

As part of its long-term vision, Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. is actively working to establish a Community Resource and Activity Center in Dwight that would serve youth, families, seniors, veterans, and individuals in need of support services.

“We believe Dwight would greatly benefit from a community center where residents can come together to learn, grow, access resources, and participate in positive programs,” said Stiles. “We are currently searching for the right location and welcome ideas from community members.”

Stiles has expressed interest in exploring the possibility of utilizing the former lumber yard building in downtown Dwight as a future site for the community center. If the property owner or anyone familiar with the building would like to discuss potential opportunities, Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. would welcome the conversation.

The organization is also accepting donations, sponsorships, and community partnerships to help establish the future community center and expand programs that benefit residents.

“We respectfully ask community members, local businesses, organizations, and village leaders to consider supporting this vision,” Stiles said. “Whether through donations, partnerships, volunteerism, or helping identify a suitable building, every contribution brings us one step closer to creating a resource that can serve generations of Dwight residents.”

About Sunshyne Box Community, Inc.

Sunshyne Box Community, Inc. is a newly incorporated nonprofit organization based in Dwight, Illinois, dedicated to strengthening communities through resource navigation, youth development, senior assistance, veteran support, volunteerism, and family-focused programs that promote self-sufficiency and community engagement.

For more information, to discuss potential community center locations, or to support Sunshyne Box Community, Inc., please contact:

Navara Stiles

President & Founder

Sunshyne Box Community, Inc.

Website: SunshyneBox.org

Email: navara@sunshynebox.org