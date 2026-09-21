What to know about farming with solar panels



By PHYLLIS COULTER

FarmWeek

Researchers at the University of Illinois brought to light lessons learned about growing crops in the shade of solar panels at the Agrivoltaics Field Day at the Illinois energy farm Aug. 5.

“There’s a lot of interest in agrivoltaics,” DoKyoung “D.K.” Lee, a U of I plant breeding, genetics and bioenergy crop agronomist, told FarmWeek of people wanting to know more about the dual use of land for solar energy production and agriculture. “It’s not only about agronomic practices, but also economics.”

Sorting out shade impact

Some agrivoltaic research at the farm focuses on how shade affects crop yield. In three years of study, research shows shade caused by solar panels can reduce soybean yields by about half.

However, for grain sorghum, “the yield penalty was minimal as the greater kernel size compensated the lower grain numbers,” Lee said.

Based on the recent harvest of winter wheat, Lee said the grain yield was reduced by about 40% due to shading in the rows directly under the panel, compared with wheat in full sun. The impact of shade on crops also depends on the arrangement of the solar panels, he noted.

The research is part of the Sustainably Co-locating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems project, which aims to blend agriculture and solar power in a way to boost U.S. farmers’ resilience and income while maintaining food production and ramping up renewable energy.

While modern commercial-sized equipment cannot be used in the trials with solar panels, small equipment can, “but you have to be careful,” Lee said. For the arrangement of 20 feet between the panels, a four-row planter can be used with 10 feet of plantable space, and for 40 feet arrangement, a 12-row planter can be used with 30 feet plantable space.

Some testing was done at the U of I energy farm and some at a utility-scale solar farm. The research also involves row crops including soybeans, grain sorghum, winter wheat and horticulture crops including tomatoes and greens, but not field corn because of its height.

In 2024, researchers added forage crops, including alfalfa, red clover, orchard grass, tall fescue and timothy grass. Forage may be one of the more practical options for larger-scale production on a solar farm, Lee said. When growing forages, some researchers and farmers include livestock, often sheep. “We aren’t able to accommodate livestock in research here,” he said, but noted the combination may be more profitable.

Other research focuses on the impact the solar panels have on soil quality, carbon intensity and potential for heavy metal contamination. “We haven’t seen any heavy metal in the soil,” Lee noted.

Current funding of the five-year project ends this year, but Lee hopes it will be extended because there is more work to be done.

“As we produce electricity on the farm, we need to know the consequences or benefits from the practice,” he added.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.