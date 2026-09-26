The Dwight Trojans defeated Peru St. Bede Friday, September 25, by a score of 32 -18. The victory moves the Trojan’s record to 5 -1. Next Friday, Dwight will host the  6-0 Heyworth Hornets for their Homecoming Game.

 

High School Football Scores for Week 6 – Friday, September 25

Dwight 32          St. Bede 18

Herscher 28      Streator 20

Morris 76           Ottawa 0

Coal City 43      Manteno 14

Wilmington 49   Lisle 7

Momence 28     Iroquois West 20

Peotone 40       Reed-Custer 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7   Tremont 0

Illinois Valley Central 42          Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Pontiac 60        Rantoul 30

Marquette 56    Seneca 27

Tri-Valley 48      Tuscola 19

Unity 42             Prairie Central 21

Heyworth 42      Aurora Central Catholic 7

Bloomington 21 Champaign Centennial 13

LeRoy 21          Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8