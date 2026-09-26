The Dwight Trojans defeated Peru St. Bede Friday, September 25, by a score of 32 -18. The victory moves the Trojan’s record to 5 -1. Next Friday, Dwight will host the 6-0 Heyworth Hornets for their Homecoming Game.
High School Football Scores for Week 6 – Friday, September 25
Dwight 32 St. Bede 18
Herscher 28 Streator 20
Morris 76 Ottawa 0
Coal City 43 Manteno 14
Wilmington 49 Lisle 7
Momence 28 Iroquois West 20
Peotone 40 Reed-Custer 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7 Tremont 0
Illinois Valley Central 42 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Pontiac 60 Rantoul 30
Marquette 56 Seneca 27
Tri-Valley 48 Tuscola 19
Unity 42 Prairie Central 21
Heyworth 42 Aurora Central Catholic 7
Bloomington 21 Champaign Centennial 13
LeRoy 21 Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8