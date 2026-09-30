Trajectory Energy donates funds to Heartland Community College Pontiac



PONTIAC, IL Sept. 29, 2026 –Students at Heartland Community College Pontiac are getting some additional support thanks to Trajectory Energy.

Trajectory Energy Partners has made a $150,000 gift to Heartland Community College, with an additional $75,000 gift designated specifically for the college regional center in Pontiac.

“We are truly grateful to Trajectory Energy for this investment in our students and the community,” said April Fornero, Director of Heartland Community College Pontiac. “These funds will help us continue our mission to serve even more students and meet the growing demand for workforce training opportunities in Livingston County.”

The donation supports facility improvements at the Pontiac center, including classroom upgrades that support programs in HVAC-R, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), and the EMT Paramedic program.

“At Trajectory Energy Partners, we are pleased to continue advancing solar energy initiatives that support our local communities,” said Jon Carson, Founder and Managing Partner of Trajectory Energy Partners. “We appreciate our partnership with Heartland Community College and value the workforce training and education they provide in Pontiac and throughout Livingston County. We also extend our gratitude to our community partners, including The Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council, Livingston County United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County, Saint Mary’s Food Pantry, the Pontiac Food Forest, the City of Pontiac, and Summit Ridge Energy, for their continued support of this work.”

Trajectory Energy is a clean energy developer that specializes in community solar and energy storage projects.





