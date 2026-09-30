Sept 29 – Girls Basketball:
The 7th grade girls basketball team won a thriller against Bishop Mac 14-13.
Mia Hoffner – 3 steals
Luna Parker – 1 rebound, 2 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds
Lucy Cotter – 12 rebounds, 1 steal
The 8th grade girls basketball team lost a tough game to Bishop Mac 21-18.
Izzy Pittenger – 8 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds
Allie Hansen – 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Olivia Turner – 4 points, 3 rebounds