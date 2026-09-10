Morris Hospital Enhances Urgent Care with Save Your Spot

September 9, 2026 – Morris Hospital has added a new feature to its urgent care offering that enables patients to reserve a time before heading to one of its urgent care locations in Channahon, Diamond or Morris.

While patients can still walk in for urgent care services, using “Save Your Spot” in advance of the visit helps reduce wait times once patients arrive, according to Kirsten Gribbin, Manager of Immediate Care at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Patients can also see estimated wait times on the hospital website.

“Checking wait times in advance and reserving a time for an urgent care visit essentially allows patients to wait at home, work, or wherever they happen to be,” said Gribbin. “We’re also very excited to give patients the ability to see wait times before they leave home, which are constantly changing throughout the day.”

Patients can reserve a time for an urgent care visit by going to the home page of the hospital website, morrishospital.org, and clicking the Get Urgent Care Now button. After reviewing estimated wait times, patients can reserve a time at the location of their choosing.

Morris Hospital’s urgent care is a helpful solution for the diagnosis and treatment of minor illness and injuries including allergies, back pain, bites, burns, coughs, congestion, earache, fever, headache, infections, rashes, sore throats, stings, sprains and strains, vomiting and more. All three locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.

Morris Hospital offers urgent care in Channahon at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, 27240 W. Saxony Drive, just north of Route 6 off Ridge Road; in Diamond at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St.; and in Morris at 100 W. Gore Road just north of Interstate 80.

To learn more about Morris Hospital’s Urgent Care and how to “Save Your Spot,” go to morrishospital.org/GetUrgentCareNow.