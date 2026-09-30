Water Treatment Plant Information Update

10/1/2026

In 1942 the current Water Treatment plant was built on an underground aquifer that supplied water to the Village. Over the years upgrades were made as Federal and State EPA regulations changed and required for all Public Water Supplies.

The Village kept up, making the required changes within the limited space that was available within the building. As Mazon’s population grew additional Wells were installed and put into service to keep up with demand. In the 1970’s EPA required Water Supplies to add Fluoride to improve dental health and Chlorine to kill any bacteria that maybe in the system. Later the EPA required Water Systems to sequester Iron and Manganese that were over the allowable limits. The Village then started adding Ortho/Poly Phosphates to sequester the Iron/Manganese. These additions to the water are tested every day to maintain the allowable limits.

Fast forward to now, we no longer have the space to update the Water Plant to meet new limits that the EPA put on Water Systems. Our population (that is within 21 people), will move our System to required new testing and lowering the limits we must meet once the population increases to 1000 residents.

In 2022 and 2023 The Village Board started researching the possibility of building a new Water Treatment Plant to ensure safe and reliable water while keeping up with new EPA Standards. After several meetings and a Public Hearing on building a new Water Plant, the Board approved the plan and moved forward with a new Water Treatment Plant. Design Engineering and Construction Plans were submitted to the EPA, the new Water Plant was approved by the EPA.

The next big question how do we pay for the Project? Application for Loans and Grants were submitted to the EPA along with the final plans. Our biggest concern was that we don’t hit the residents with a high surcharge to pay back any loan that we receive for the Project. We did get final approval, a loan, loan forgiveness and a 1% interest rate from the EPA to move ahead with the project.

The Board put the Project out to bid and received a low bid for the project at $9,402,842.21, Which came in a little higher than the projected costs due to several reasons. The Board accepted the bid. Construction is due to start in the fall of 2026 and will be completed in approx. 2 years.

The Board determined that all metered locations will be paying equal amounts. The surcharge will be on everyone’s bill that they receive October 1st, 2026, through the life of the loan which is 25 years. This surcharge will be removed when the loan is paid off.

If you have any questions, call the Village Hall (815-448-2206) and leave a message and I

will get back to you.

Respectfully submitted,

Jeff Marques, Mayor

Village of Mazon

Project costs $9,402,842.21

Principal Forgiveness/Grants $8,013,642.00

Repayment amount $1,389,002.21

Village TIF Funds towards the project $400,000.00

Balance due throughout the Loan $1,003,092.21 (projected 1% interest)

449 Water Accounts $2,234.06 per account – 25 years

$89.36 per year per account – 12 months

$7.45 per month, per account

$1.87 per week per account