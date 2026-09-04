Livingston County Coroner reports:

On the morning of September 4th, 2026 at 7:33 a.m. a two vehicle motor vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairbury resident west of Cullom. The accident occurred on Rt. 116 at the intersection of 3300 E Road west of Cullom in Sullivan Township. The deceased was John C. Traub, age 66 of Fairbury. Traub was driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck and was north bound on 3300 E Road approaching Rt. 116. According to witnesses Traub failed to stop at the intersection and pulled onto Rt. 116 where he was struck by a semi tractor trailer traveling east bound. Traub’s vehicle came to rest in the south ditch east of the interction. Traub was pronounced at the scene by Coroner Michael Renner. An autopsy is pending. The driver of the semi was not injured and no information on him is available at this time.

The Illinois State Police and accident reconstruction unit is investigating the accident along with the Livingston County Coroner’s office. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Cullom and Saunemin Fire Departments were on scene and assisted in the accident scene.