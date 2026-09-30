Kankakee Community College will host its Fall Career & Internship Fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Riverfront Campus, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

The event is free and open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend.

Students and community job seekers will be able to meet with employers and share their job qualifications and résumés. Attendees can learn about employment and work-based learning opportunities, including internships and job shadowing experiences.

More than 50 employers are expected to participate and conduct on-site pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions.

KCC’s Career Services Center offers résumé assistance before the fair.

The Fall Career & Internship Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.





