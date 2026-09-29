Today is Hunger Action Day, and we’re counting on kind and generous members of our community like you to take action! Wear orange to raise hunger awareness, share resources on social media, or make a donation to EIF now to help provide food to neighbors like Christina.

“I come to the pantry every month,” Christina told us during a recent visit to the Casey Food Pantry. “They give us everything from laundry soap and deodorant to potatoes and apples!”

Household products at the pantry help Christina save her family’s limited budget for food. “Grocery prices are so high,” she said. “I always think ‘Man, I wish I could have that, but I can’t afford it.

There’s no longer a grocery store in Casey, so residents only have dollar store options for local food shopping. To get fresh food, they have to drive approximately 30 minutes to shop in Charleston—making the pantry a lifeline for many residents.

One of Christina’s favorite foods to pick up at the pantry is ground beef, which she tries to stretch for multiple servings. “Even with the meat I get, I cut it in halves or thirds so we’ll have another meal.” Christina’s sons are 15 and 18 years old, and she jokes that they eat her out of house and home. “My boys love steak, and I’m like ‘You’re going to have to get a job, because Mom can’t afford that!’ It’s just me and my two boys; I make sure that they get food, and these pantries really, really do help.”

DONATE TODAY AND FEED A NEIGHBOR!

Mark, it takes the support of compassionate neighbors like you to help local moms like Christina put meals on the table. As more families face food insecurity and food prices continue to rise, your gift helps us provide nutritious groceries to our neighbors who need them most.

No donation is too small: a gift of just $30 means one of your neighbors won’t have to worry about how they’ll get groceries for an entire month.

Thank you for your support in ensuring families in eastern Illinois don’t have to face hunger this Hunger Action Month!

Kelly Daly

President & CEO

P.S. You don’t have to stop taking action when September ends! Convert your one-time donation to a monthly gift to support our mission year-round, and visit eifoodbank.org to learn more about how you can get involved in our mission.