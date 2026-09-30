IRS launches new mobile app, expanding digital services for taxpayers

IRS2Go becomes IRS app, adding secure mobile access to selected Individual Online Account services

IR-2026-114, Sept. 25, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the launch of the new IRS mobile app, replacing IRS2Go and expanding the agency’s digital services to give taxpayers more ways to securely access IRS tools and account services from their mobile devices.

“The new IRS app puts more services at taxpayers’ fingertips,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “It advances our digital-first agenda to meet taxpayers how and where they choose to interact with the IRS, whether at home or on the go. Our goal is to make IRS services easy to access and more consistent across all of our platforms.”

For more than a decade, IRS2Go has helped taxpayers check refund status and find free filing resources. The new IRS app builds on that foundation by adding a broader set of secure, account-specific features. Taxpayers can now securely sign in to the official IRS app and access selected account information and self-service options, including:

· Check refund and amended-return status

· View available balance information

· Make payments and review payment activity

· View select notices and letters

· Access available tax records and transcripts

· Manage certain profile and communication preferences

· Access an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN)

This is just the beginning—the IRS will continue expanding the app with new capabilities and services over time.

The IRS app is free and available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Current IRS2Go users do not need to download a separate app. Users with automatic updates enabled will receive the IRS app through the normal update process. Taxpayers can also visit IRS App on IRS.gov for verified links and additional information.

The IRS app expands secure mobile access to selected IRS Individual Online Account services. It does not replace IRS.gov or the IRS online accounts. IRS.gov continues to provide comprehensive tax information, guidance, forms, tools and services. IRS Individual Online Account, Business Tax Account and Tax Pro Account will continue to be available through IRS.gov, with the IRS app initially extending selected Individual Online Account features only. Telephone and in-person assistance also remain available for taxpayers who need individualized help or whose issues cannot be resolved through self-service.

Taxpayers should use verified IRS links or the official IRS app listings in the Apple App Store and Google Play and be cautious of look-alike apps, advertisements and unsolicited messages claiming to provide access to IRS accounts. The IRS will not ask taxpayers to provide sensitive personal or financial information through an unsolicited text, email, or pop-up message. Taxpayers who are unsure whether a message or app is legitimate should avoid clicking unsolicited links and use verified resources to locate the official app.