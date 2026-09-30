Sept 29 – Tigers Volleyball

Sept 29 – Tigers Basketball

The Lady Tigers 5/6th grade basketball team opened up their season at home against a tough opponent in Coal City. Our Tigers found themselves trailing 8-14 at the end of the 3rd quarter. However, they rallied back and were trailing by only 1 point,14-15, with a minute left in the game. With 38 seconds to go Presley Franciskovich made what ended up being the game winning jump shot and the Lady Tigers went on to win by a score of 18-15.

Presley Franciskovich and Evelyn Sorensen led the way with 8 points each and Lexi Christensen contributed 2 points as well.

In the 2nd game our Tigers jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back. They ended up winning the game by a score of 18-2.

Lexi Christensen and Maddison Kelly led the team with 6 points each. While Viviana Martinez, Khaleesi Gregory and Emma Lane each chipped in 2. The final score was 18-2 Tigers.

The Tigers will look to keep their winning ways in a match against Morris at home on Tuesday night. Tipoff 430!