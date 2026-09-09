Aug 29 – Lions A Team were victorious against Saratoga Hawks A Team 8-4 on Saturday.
Aug 27 GSWB 10 @ Grace Christian Academy 5
Aug 26 – A Softball
Lions A Team easily dispatched Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday at South Wilmington VFW Park, 16-1.
Lions A Team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Sadie Farrero tripled down the right field line, Emme Winchell grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.
Lions A Team scored eight runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second inning. Kenzie Christensen singled, scoring one run, Emme singled, scoring one run, Paige Bodine singled, scoring one run, Kinley Delk singled, scoring one run, Mia Olson drew a walk, scoring one run, and Maddie Flud singled, scoring one run.
Lions A Team added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Taylor Tjelle grounded into a fielder’s choice, Tori Mack singled down the right field line, and Mia singled to center field.
Lions A Team amassed 14 hits in the game. Tori, Mia, Aaliyah Barrera, Mya, Paige, Kinley, Leia Connor, Kenzie, Sadie, Dixie Greiff, Alexis Burch, Emme, Maddie, and Brynlee Greiff each collected one hit for Lions A Team. Mia, Sadie, and Emme each drove in two runs for Lions A Team.
Aug 25 – Volleyball Gardner-South Wilmington def. Braidwood Reed-Custer: 25-19, 17-25, 25-22
GSW (1-1 overall, 0-0 in the River Valley Conference):
Grace Vitko (10 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 1 assist), Abbie Olsen (5 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 block), Brynn Christensen (4 kills, 2 digs), Ellie Marquez (3 kills, 2 digs), Liv Siano (19 assists, 2 aces, 11 digs), Jaci Wilkey (2 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs), Abby Galass (1 ace, 3 digs), Julianna Moats (6 digs), Lily Buck (2 aces, 2 digs), Leah Olson (1 block, 2 digs), Lily Eddy (1 ace)
JV: Gardner-South won : 25-21, 25-19
It was nice to see the confidence come out in our athletes tonight. Reed-Custer has a solid offense and some very intense servers. I’m really proud of how we rallied together to get that W.
Aug 24 – Volleyball Lexington def. Gardner – South Wilmington 25-22, 25-16
GSW (0-1overall, 0-0 in the River Valley Conference): Brynn Christensen (8 kills, 1 dig), Julianna Moats (4 digs), Abby Galass (2 aces, 4 digs) Liv Siano (16 assists, 1 ace, 8 digs), Abbie Olsen (1 kill, 2 digs), Grace Vitko (3 kills, 1 dig), Lily Buck (1 kill, 3 aces, 3 digs), Jaci Wilkey (7 digs), Aubrey Male (2 kills), Leah Olsen (1 kill, 1 ace)
JV: GSW won 22-25, 25-21, 15-9
Aug 24 — Lions B Softball take the W against Wilmington B on Monday at South Wilmington VFW Park, 15-2.
Lions B Softball flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs on two hits to take the lead, 5-1.
Lexi C earned the win for Lions B Softball. The starting pitcher allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out eight.
Evelyn S, Madalyn, and Madison K each collected one hit for Lions B Softball. Ryleigh led Lions B Softball with two runs batted in. Lions B Softball had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating 13 walks for the game. Elleigh and Melody led the team with two walks each. Chelsea, Kacey, and Lexi each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball stole nine bases in the game.
Emme Winchell struck out 10 batters as the starting pitcher led Lions A Team past Wilmington A Team 7-1 on Monday at Wilmington Middle School. Emme surrendered three hits and one run over seven innings while walking four.Mya Rodriguez collected four hits in four at bats in the win. Mya tripled in the first inning, singled in the sixth inning, singled in the third inning, and singled in the fourth.
A single by Paige Bodine gave Lions A Team the lead, 4-1, in the top of the third.
Lions A Team accumulated nine hits in the game. Paige provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Lions A Team with two runs batted in. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Kinley Delk collected two hits for Lions A Team in three at bats. Lions A Team ran wild on the base paths, piling up six stolen bases for the game.
Next up for Lions A Team is a game at home against Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday.
Mora L earned the win for Lions B Softball, striking out six. Lions B Softball tallied eight hits in the game. Evelyn, Mora, and Tori each collected two hits for Lions B Softball. Evelyn, Tori, and Lexi each drove in two runs. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing 20 walks for the game. Evelyn, Chelsea L, Mora, Aubrey, Maggie, and Lexi each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball ran wild on the base paths, amassing 20 stolen bases for the game.
Aug 19 – GSWB XC
The GSWB Lions had a great start to their season yesterday as they traveled to Seneca for a meet. The Lions came out on top in both races with Cal Christensen finishing first in the boys’ race followed by a second place finish from Owen Hencinski. James and Charlie Muzzarelli came in strong not far behind, and Hudson Eddy had a solid 1-mile performance at the season opener. The girls fared well too with Autumn Hencinski taking the top spot at the meet. She was followed by her team mate Addie Slegl in third place. Presley Franciskovich had a great time to start the season as well. Emma Jackman and Madison Kelly showed up big in their cross country debut to run solid one mile times. The team is young and looks very strong. We are looking forward to a great season and will compete next on Saturday at the Beecher Bobcat invite. Keep it up, Lions!
Aug 19 Softball A – Lions A Team Walk It Off Against Saratoga Hawks A Team
Lions A Team took Wednesday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off victory over Saratoga Hawks A Team at home. Lions A Team were down 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Mya Rodriguez doubled, scoring two runs.
Lions A Team rallied for the victory despite trailing 5-0 in the third.
Leia Connor grounded into a fielder’s choice, which helped Lions A Team tie the game at five in the bottom of the sixth.
Saratoga Hawks A Team took the lead in the top of the seventh. Izzy M grounded out, scoring one run, to give Saratoga Hawks A Team the leg up, 6-5.
Sadie Farrero earned the win for Lions A Team. The starting pitcher surrendered six hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking three.
Kenzie Christensen and Sadie were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Lions A Team while hitting back-to-back. Mya and Kenzie each drove in two runs for Lions A Team. Paige Bodine led Lions A Team with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing seven walks for the game. Kenzie stole three bases. Lions A Team ran wild on the base paths, amassing eight stolen bases for the game.
Lions A Team play at home on Thursday against Seneca Raiders A Team in their next game.
Lexi and Tori collected three hits in three at bats, as Lions B Softball defeated Tri-Point 14-1 on Wednesday. Lions B Softball scored five runs on three hits in the top of the second inning. Mora doubled, scoring three runs, and Tori doubled, scoring one run. Later in the game Evelyn got a triple due to errors.
Lexi earned the win for Lions B Softball. The hurler allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out nine and walking none. Maggie appeared in relief for Lions B Softball.
Lions B Softball Come Up Short Against Dwight Redbirds with an ending score of 10-5 on Monday.
Lions B Softball got on the board in the bottom of the second inning after Elleigh B walked, and Madalyn L hit, each scoring one run. Lexi C led things off in the circle for Lions B Softball. The starting pitcher struck out 12 and only walked four pitching the entire game. Lions B Softball had patience at the plate, collecting 15 walks for the game. Maggie, Tori, and Izzy each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball ran wild on the base paths, piling up seven stolen bases for the game. Lions B Softball turned one double play in the game thanks to Mora L.