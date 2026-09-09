Sept 8 Pontiac 13 @ GSWB 0 (4 Innings) GSWB Lions had 8th grade night Tuesday and hosted Pontiac. The Warriors wasted no time getting on the scoreboard after capitalizing on GSWB errors. Pontiac led 3-0 after the top of the 1st. Peyton Welsh collected the lone hit for the Lions in the 1st inning for GSWB. Cal Christensen started for the Lions going 2.1 innings with 5 strikeouts. Unfortunately the defense committed 8 during the contest as the Lions fell 13-0. The Lions slip to 3-7 and host Reed-Custer Thursday. 8th graders moving on from the program are Tyler Hill and Peyton Welsh, both who have played 4 years for GSWB. Aug 31 GSWB 8 @ Seneca ‘B’ 3 The Lions wasted no time in scoring ealy on the road at Seneca on Monday. Cal Christensen tripled to leadoff the game. Brayton Vaughn then singled. Hudson Eddy followed it up with an RBI double to put GSWB up 2-0. Owen Hencinski joined the hit parade followed by a Silas Stephens walk to loads the bags. Crosby Hammons and Peyton Welsh each had RBI walks that were trailed by Tyler Hill and Cal Christensen RBI singles. When it was all said and done, GSWB led 8-0 after their half of the 1st. Ian Matusek started for GSWB and only allowed one unearned run in 3 innings of work. Chris Cooper came in for a scoreless inning of work as well. The Lions put up 8 runs in the 1st and never scored again but sailed to a 8-3 win. Christensen and Hencinski each had 2 hits for GSWB who propel their record to 3-6. They travel to Grand Ridge on Wednesday. Aug 29 – Lions A Team were victorious against Saratoga Hawks A Team 8-4 on Saturday. Lions A Team took the lead in the bottom of the second. Kenzie Christensen tripled, scoring three runs, to give Lions A Team the lead, 3-1. Lions A Team took the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Saratoga Hawks A Team committed an error, and Aaliyah Barrera singled down the right field line, each scoring one run. Emme Winchell and Kenzie Christensen dominated the circle. Together they only allowed 4 runs during the game and walked none. Lions A Team accumulated 10 hits in the game. Aaliyah, Kenzie, Sadie Farrero, and Alexis Burch each collected two hits for Lions A Team. Kenzie led Lions A Team with three runs batted in. Leia Connor stole two bases. From our championship game against Seneca: Lions A Team Defeats Seneca Raiders A Team In Pitcher’s Duel Both teams were strong in the circle on Saturday, but Lions A Team defeated Seneca Raiders A Team 3-2. Sadie Farrero started the game for Lions A Team and recorded 21 outs. Sadie struck out 11 batters on the day. The hurler also allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings while walking two. Lions A Team jumped into the lead in the top of the sixth when Dixie Greiff drew a walk, scoring one run, and Kinley Delk singled, scoring two runs. Kinley, the number eight hitter for Lions A Team, led the way with two runs batted in. The catcher went 2-for-2 on the day. Kinley, Kenzie Christensen, and Alexis Burch each collected two hits for Lions A Team. Lions A Team ran wild on the base paths, piling up six stolen bases for the game. The girls play again Tuesday September 1st, at home against Morris for their 8th Grade Night. Come out and support if you can! Announcements will start around 4:15 and the game will start about 4:30pm! Aug 27 GSWB 10 @ Grace Christian Academy 5 The Lions wasted no time getting on the board early at GCA as Peyton Welsh had an RBI single to put the Lions up 1-0. The Lions would also score on a balk and wild pitch to make it 3-0. In the 2nd, Grayson Miller walked, Brayton Vaugh and Peyton Welsh were hit by a pitch to load the bases. ian Matusek had an RBi single and Welsh had an RBi on a fielder’s choice. Matusek also had the task of keeping the Crusaders off base. Matusek threw 3 innings for GSWB while striking out 3 and walking 1. Cal Christensen had a big RBi double before coming in relief. Christensen had 7 K’s while allowing no hits to earn the save. Vaughn and Miller each scored 2 runs while Matusek had 2 RBI and earned the win. The Lions are now 2-6 overall. Aug 26 – A Softball Lions A Team easily dispatched Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday at South Wilmington VFW Park, 16-1. Lions A Team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Sadie Farrero tripled down the right field line, Emme Winchell grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. Lions A Team scored eight runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second inning. Kenzie Christensen singled, scoring one run, Emme singled, scoring one run, Paige Bodine singled, scoring one run, Kinley Delk singled, scoring one run, Mia Olson drew a walk, scoring one run, and Maddie Flud singled, scoring one run. Lions A Team added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Taylor Tjelle grounded into a fielder’s choice, Tori Mack singled down the right field line, and Mia singled to center field. Lions A Team amassed 14 hits in the game. Tori, Mia, Aaliyah Barrera, Mya, Paige, Kinley, Leia Connor, Kenzie, Sadie, Dixie Greiff, Alexis Burch, Emme, Maddie, and Brynlee Greiff each collected one hit for Lions A Team. Mia, Sadie, and Emme each drove in two runs for Lions A Team. Aug 25 – Volleyball Gardner-South Wilmington def. Braidwood Reed-Custer: 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 GSW (1-1 overall, 0-0 in the River Valley Conference): Grace Vitko (10 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 1 assist), Abbie Olsen (5 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 block), Brynn Christensen (4 kills, 2 digs), Ellie Marquez (3 kills, 2 digs), Liv Siano (19 assists, 2 aces, 11 digs), Jaci Wilkey (2 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs), Abby Galass (1 ace, 3 digs), Julianna Moats (6 digs), Lily Buck (2 aces, 2 digs), Leah Olson (1 block, 2 digs), Lily Eddy (1 ace) JV: Gardner-South won : 25-21, 25-19 It was nice to see the confidence come out in our athletes tonight. Reed-Custer has a solid offense and some very intense servers. I’m really proud of how we rallied together to get that W. Aug 24 – Volleyball Lexington def. Gardner – South Wilmington 25-22, 25-16 GSW (0-1overall, 0-0 in the River Valley Conference): Brynn Christensen (8 kills, 1 dig), Julianna Moats (4 digs), Abby Galass (2 aces, 4 digs) Liv Siano (16 assists, 1 ace, 8 digs), Abbie Olsen (1 kill, 2 digs), Grace Vitko (3 kills, 1 dig), Lily Buck (1 kill, 3 aces, 3 digs), Jaci Wilkey (7 digs), Aubrey Male (2 kills), Leah Olsen (1 kill, 1 ace) JV: GSW won 22-25, 25-21, 15-9 Aug 24 — Lions B Softball take the W against Wilmington B on Monday at South Wilmington VFW Park, 15-2. Lions B Softball flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs on two hits to take the lead, 5-1. Lexi C earned the win for Lions B Softball. The starting pitcher allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out eight. Evelyn S, Madalyn, and Madison K each collected one hit for Lions B Softball. Ryleigh led Lions B Softball with two runs batted in. Lions B Softball had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating 13 walks for the game. Elleigh and Melody led the team with two walks each. Chelsea, Kacey, and Lexi each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball stole nine bases in the game. Aug 24. GSWB 10 @ Reed-Custer ‘B’ 9

The Lions traveled to Reed-Custer Monday and wasted no time getting on the the board. Cal Christensen reached on an error followed by a Brayton Vaughn walk. Hudson Eddy then scored Chriistensen and Owen Hencinski had an RBI single to score Vaugh and go up 2-0. Christensen got the start for GSWB but was plagued by errors. Only allowing 2 hits, GSWB trailed 5-2 entering the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, Tyler Hill and Peyton Welsh each had singles and GSWB would cut the lead to 5-4. Ian Matusek relieved Christensen and was spectacular in 4 innings of work. in the bottom of the 4th, Reed-Custer used a single and drop 3rd strike to extend their lead to 6-4 entering the 5th. The Lions had 2 outs in the 5th when Silas Stephens and Tyler Hill walked. Peyton Welsh would reach via error and Cal Christensen smashed a double scoring 3 to take a 7-6 lead. Vaughn then singled and both scored on a Matusek single to make it 9-6. Hudson eddy then joined the attack with an RBi single to make it 10-6. The Panthers didn’t go down without a fight in thr 6th as they picked up 3 singles and 2 walks to make it a 10-9 game. Christensen earned the save in relief and stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd. Owen Hencinski saved a couple runs defensively for GSWB who improve to 1-5. Hencinski also had 2 hits for GSWB while Christensen scored 3 runs and had 3 RBI. Matusek earned the win.

Aug 24 – Emme W Leads Lions A Team Past Wilmington A Team Emme Winchell struck out 10 batters as the starting pitcher led Lions A Team past Wilmington A Team 7-1 on Monday at Wilmington Middle School. Emme surrendered three hits and one run over seven innings while walking four.Mya Rodriguez collected four hits in four at bats in the win. Mya tripled in the first inning, singled in the sixth inning, singled in the third inning, and singled in the fourth. A single by Paige Bodine gave Lions A Team the lead, 4-1, in the top of the third. Lions A Team accumulated nine hits in the game. Paige provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Lions A Team with two runs batted in. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Kinley Delk collected two hits for Lions A Team in three at bats. Lions A Team ran wild on the base paths, piling up six stolen bases for the game. Next up for Lions A Team is a game at home against Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday. Aug 21 Lions B Softball easily dispatched Saratoga Hawks on Friday, 18-8. Mora L earned the win for Lions B Softball, striking out six. Lions B Softball tallied eight hits in the game. Evelyn, Mora, and Tori each collected two hits for Lions B Softball. Evelyn, Tori, and Lexi each drove in two runs. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing 20 walks for the game. Evelyn, Chelsea L, Mora, Aubrey, Maggie, and Lexi each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball ran wild on the base paths, amassing 20 stolen bases for the game. Aug 20 Baseball GSWB 1 @ Dwight 14 (4 Innings) In their final IVC game of the season, the Lions traveled to Dwight to take on the Redbirds. Cal Christensen led the game off with a single and would score on a Peyton Welsh RBI fielder’s choice to put GSWB up 1-0. Ian Matusek took the ball for GSWB and did his job on the mound. Matusek was around the plate all day, but the Lions’ defense was shaky. Trailing 2-1 after 1 innings, the Redbirds took advantage of multiple errors to break the game open 13-1 and never looked back. Crosby Hammons relieved Matusek and also found the strike zone often. Christensen and Tyler Hill each collected a single for the Lions who are now 0-5. Aug 19 – GSWB XC The GSWB Lions had a great start to their season yesterday as they traveled to Seneca for a meet. The Lions came out on top in both races with Cal Christensen finishing first in the boys’ race followed by a second place finish from Owen Hencinski. James and Charlie Muzzarelli came in strong not far behind, and Hudson Eddy had a solid 1-mile performance at the season opener. The girls fared well too with Autumn Hencinski taking the top spot at the meet. She was followed by her team mate Addie Slegl in third place. Presley Franciskovich had a great time to start the season as well. Emma Jackman and Madison Kelly showed up big in their cross country debut to run solid one mile times. The team is young and looks very strong. We are looking forward to a great season and will compete next on Saturday at the Beecher Bobcat invite. Keep it up, Lions! Aug 19 Softball A – Lions A Team Walk It Off Against Saratoga Hawks A Team Lions A Team took Wednesday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off victory over Saratoga Hawks A Team at home. Lions A Team were down 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Mya Rodriguez doubled, scoring two runs. Lions A Team rallied for the victory despite trailing 5-0 in the third. Leia Connor grounded into a fielder’s choice, which helped Lions A Team tie the game at five in the bottom of the sixth. Saratoga Hawks A Team took the lead in the top of the seventh. Izzy M grounded out, scoring one run, to give Saratoga Hawks A Team the leg up, 6-5. Sadie Farrero earned the win for Lions A Team. The starting pitcher surrendered six hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking three. Kenzie Christensen and Sadie were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected two hits for Lions A Team while hitting back-to-back. Mya and Kenzie each drove in two runs for Lions A Team. Paige Bodine led Lions A Team with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing seven walks for the game. Kenzie stole three bases. Lions A Team ran wild on the base paths, amassing eight stolen bases for the game. Lions A Team play at home on Thursday against Seneca Raiders A Team in their next game.

Aug 19 Softball B – Lions B Softball Defeats Tri-Point

Lexi and Tori collected three hits in three at bats, as Lions B Softball defeated Tri-Point 14-1 on Wednesday. Lions B Softball scored five runs on three hits in the top of the second inning. Mora doubled, scoring three runs, and Tori doubled, scoring one run. Later in the game Evelyn got a triple due to errors. Lexi earned the win for Lions B Softball. The hurler allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out nine and walking none. Maggie appeared in relief for Lions B Softball.

Aug 18 Baseball

Seneca 9 @ GSWB 4 The Lions were back in IVC action Tuesday as they hosted the Raiders of Seneca. The Raiders jumped on GSWB early as they used an RBI single to plate a runner who reached via walk. That score remained true until the top of the 3rd when the Raiders used a couple of GSWB errors to go up 2-0. Seneca used a lead-off double in the 4th followed by 4 straight walks to bust the game open. Seneca would lead 7-0 entering the bottom of the 4th when Cal Christensen and Brayton Vaughn had back to back singles. Peyton Welsh then had an RBI single and Ian Matusek had an RBI to make the game 7-2. In the 5th, Owen Hencinski singled and Chris Cooper was hit by a pitch followed by a Crosby Hammons walk. Cal Christensen recorded an RBI and Brayton Vaughn had an RBI single as well to make the game 8-4. In the end the Lions would drop the contest 9-4. Cal Christensen tossed 3.1 innings while only allowing 3 hits but walking 7 on 4 strikeouts. Ian Matusek tossed 2.2 innings with no walks and 7 strikeouts. Brayton Vaughn collected 2 hits for GSWB, GSWB out hit the Raiders 7-6 overall but committed 9 errors defensively. The Lions drop to 0-4 on the year and travel to Dwight Thursday.

Aug 17 Softball A

Kenzie Christensen drove in five runs on four hits to lead Lions A Team past Redbirds A 2026 19-5 on Monday at Dwight. Kenzie singled in the second scoring two, walked in the sixth scoring one, and singled in the seventh scoring one. Lions A Team were the first to get on the board in the first when Mya Rodriguez grounded out, scoring one run. Lions A Team scored five runs on three hits in the top of the second inning. Emme Winchell grounded out, scoring one run, Kenzie singled, scoring two runs, and Mya singled, scoring one run. Lions A Team scored five runs on two hits in the top of the seventh inning. Alexis Burch drew a walk, scoring one run, Kenzie singled, scoring one run, Sadie Farrero drew a walk, scoring one run, Mya drew a walk, scoring one run, and Maddie F hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored. Kenzie earned the win for Lions A Team . The starting pitcher surrendered one hit and five runs over seven innings, striking out 18. Lions A Team accumulated 11 hits in the game and ran wild on the base paths, collecting seven stolen bases for the game. Next up for Lions A Team is a game against Saratoga Hawks A Team at home on Wednesday.

Aug 17 Softball B

Lions B Softball Come Up Short Against Dwight Redbirds with an ending score of 10-5 on Monday. Lions B Softball got on the board in the bottom of the second inning after Elleigh B walked, and Madalyn L hit, each scoring one run. Lexi C led things off in the circle for Lions B Softball. The starting pitcher struck out 12 and only walked four pitching the entire game. Lions B Softball had patience at the plate, collecting 15 walks for the game. Maggie, Tori, and Izzy each stole multiple bases for Lions B Softball. Lions B Softball ran wild on the base paths, piling up seven stolen bases for the game. Lions B Softball turned one double play in the game thanks to Mora L.

Aug 17 Baseball

GSWB 7 @ MVK 17 (5 Innings) The Lions were back in action on Monday at MVK. The Lions had their leadoff guy on but left him stranded in the top of the 1st. Brayton Vaughn took the ball for GSWB and got a couple quick outs on groundballs. Vaughn tossed an innings for the Lions allowing 4 walks and a HBP. After 2 innings the Lions trailed 10-0 but got on the board after taking advantage of a couple Maverick errors. Vaughn walked, Peyton Welsh and Ian Matusek reached via errors. Owen Hencinski had a single that scored 2 for GSWB. The Lions also scored in the 5th on a Cal Christensen single and Peyton Welsh single. Crosby Hammons was solid in relief again for the Lions. Owen Hencinski and Tyler Hill each collected 2 hits for the Lions who drop to 0-3.

Aug 14 Baseball

Flanagan 11 @ GSWB 2 (6 Innings) In non-conference action, the Lions hosted the Falcons of Flanagan. Brayton Vaughn drew a walk in th bottom of the 1st and would score on an RBI single from Ian Matusek to go up 1-0. Cal Christensen kept the Falcons in check through 3 innings allowing only one hit and striking out 6. However the Falcons took advantage of walks in the 4th and 5th from the Lions to extend their led to 10-1. Flanagan made the deficit too much for GSWB to overcome. Chris Cooper, Cal Christensen, Owen Hencinski, and Ian Matusek collected a hit each while Peyton Welsh and Ian Matusek each singled. The Lions fall to 0-2 on the season. GSWB was rained out Saturday vs Donovan, they are next back in action on Monday at 4:30

Aug 12

Morris Saratoga 15 @ GSWB 0 (4 innings)

The Lions opened their season at home Wednesday vs the Hawks of Saratoga. Saratoga came out in the 1st and went up 4-0, and they never looked back coasting to a 15-0 victory. Brayton Vaughn collected the lone hit for GSWB. Crosby Hammons was a bright sport on the mound allowing no earned runs in 1.2 innings of work. The Lions host Flanagan on Friday.