Farm groups urge reversal of beef import decision



By TAMMIE SLOUP

FarmWeek

Agriculture groups, including Illinois Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau Federation, are putting pressure on the Trump administration to reverse the president’s beef import plan.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Aug. 26 that aims to lower ground beef prices by removing tariffs from 300,000 metric tons of imported lean beef trimmings for 90 days. He said the countries supplying the beef would sell it at 25% below current market prices.

The president first announced the plan Aug. 21, prompting outcry from the cattle industry.

“The timing of this proclamation is a gut punch to ranchers’ bottom line,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “The claim of ensuring these added imports do not ‘disrupt the orderly marketing of commodities in the US’ falls flat when ranchers are now selling their cattle into a market in sharp decline. It’s not too late to reverse this decision, and we urge the president to consider the economic harm this causes America’s ranchers.”

Duvall sent a letter to Trump earlier that day, prior to the proclamation being signed, urging he reconsider the plan.

“A 90-day suspension of the tariff rate quota on imported ground beef has created apprehension and chaos in the cattle market,” Duvall wrote in the letter. “In fact, 70% of the spring-born calves are sold during the 90-day window that overlaps with the plan to increase beef imports. This weakens cattle prices and erodes the confidence US ranchers need to make the long-term investments required to rebuild our cattle herd.”

The proclamation does not specify which countries will supply the beef imports. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters earlier in the week she was not “privy” to that information and that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was working closely with Trump on the details of the imports.

Illinois Farm Bureau President Philip Nelson said he is disappointed with the administration’s announcement.

“At a time when Illinois beef producers are already dealing with significant uncertainty and the loss of important market infrastructure, this announcement is disappointing to beef-producing families across the state,” Nelson said. “Policies intended to address consumer food prices should strengthen, not discourage, domestic agricultural production. Illinois Farm Bureau is committed to working with our industry partners, federal agencies and policymakers to understand the full impact of this action and advocate for long-term solutions that support Illinois cattle producers and consumers.”

Illinois cattle producers faced a challenging month after the announced closure of Tyson Foods’ Joslin processing facility and the Trump administration’s decision to lift tariffs on imported beef beginning Sept. 1.







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Nelson said the combination of events has created significant uncertainty for cattle producers across the state.

“I don’t think you could hit an industry as hard as this state has been hit in the last week,” Nelson told Rita Frazer of the RFD Radio Network.

IFB is actively responding to the beef tariff announcement as well as the closure of the Tyson Foods facility.

“We’re not sitting idly by,” Nelson said.

IFB also has been working with the Illinois Beef Association, Tyson officials and federal agencies, including USDA and the Packers and Stockyards Administration, to address concerns from producers. One priority has been helping cattle producers who had contracts with the Joslin plant identify alternative marketing options and ensuring Tyson honors commitments made before the closure announcement.

“There were about 15,000 head that were supposedly bought (by Tyson) before the sudden announcement, and we’re trying to make sure those people are taken care of,” he said.

The organization has also increased its advocacy efforts in Washington. Nelson said IFB, along with the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Illinois Beef Association, has been applying pressure to administration officials and agricultural policymakers.

“We have put a number of pressure points to this decision to make sure people in leadership know how the farm community feels about this,” Nelson said.

Despite the setbacks, Nelson remains focused on the long-term future of the state’s cattle industry.

“We want a vibrant beef industry in Illinois,” he said. “We produce a remarkable product for consumers, one that’s safe, one that producers take pride in. We need to keep that system in place.”

IFB policy supports maintaining an economic environment that enables Illinois cattle producers to rebuild their herds and sustain the rural communities connected to the beef industry. While consumers deserve relief from high beef prices, IFB opposes policies that subsidize direct foreign competition and believes long-term affordability depends on strengthening domestic beef production and supply.

According to the White House proclamation, the 300,000 metric tons will be administered on a first come, first served basis in 30-day, 100,000 metric tons tranches. The first tranche opened Sept. 1. The third and last tranche will open Oct. 31 and will remain open until the additional in-quota quantity is filled or Nov. 30, whichever is earlier.

“If the action taken in this proclamation does not result in a lower sale price of imported ground beef, I may end the action taken in this proclamation in order to, among other things, prevent a windfall to foreign producers,” Trump said in the proclamation.

AFBF also published a Market Intel Aug. 26 pointing to how beef imports will discourage America’s fragile beef recovery.

Key takeaways from the report include:

The beef price challenges are a supply problem years in the making. Record ground beef prices are the result of the lowest beef cow inventory since 1971, driven by drought-forced liquidation and production costs that have jumped nearly 30% since 2020 — not a sudden or easily reversible shortage.









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Herd rebuilding is finally happening, but it’s fragile. A 3% increase in beef heifers kept for replacement signals ranchers are starting to retain heifers rather than sell them, but this is happening alongside falling prices paid to farmers (down 14%) — a combination that could easily discourage the very rebuilding that’s needed.

Import timing could work against the herd-rebuilding goal. With roughly 70% of spring-born calves sold between September and November, the 90-day import window overlaps directly with this critical selling period, likely driving prices down further just as ranchers are weighing whether to expand their herds.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.