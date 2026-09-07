Sept 5

The B Team Redbirds took on the B MVK Mavericks in a double header. The Redbird’s won the first game by a score of 15-3 and won the 2nd game (3 inn) 13-2. The Redbird’s battled through the heat with strong pitching and hitting to secure the victories!

1st Game Recap:

Caiden Bean took the mound for the Redbirds and threw a complete game. Only giving up 4 knocks, Caiden attacked the strike zone and induced a lot of weak contact from the MVK hitters. He punched out 5 batters in the game!

The Redbirds scored 15 runs with 12 hits.

Blake Taplin had 2 hard hits in the contest with one hit being a walk-off line-drive single into right field to cap off the victory! Blake went 2-3 on the day with 2 hits, 2 RBI’s, and a stolen base!

Josh Shireman also had 2 hits and notched 3 RBI’s. Josh was a spark plug in today’s first game and continued rallies for the Redbirds!Josh had a stolen base to add to his stat-line.

Lane Carey had 2 hits, knocked in 1 RBI, stole 6 bases, and scored 3 times for the Redbirds!

Caiden Bean, Reed Oswald, Seth Irvin, Weston Scott, Jace Lee, and Tanner Buchenau each added with a hit each!

The Redbird’s will bring their hot hitting into Wednesday with their home game vs. Reed Custer at 4:30!⚾️

Blake Taplin and Josh Shireman were selected as your Redbird Players of the Game!!🔥⚾️🔽🔽

Aug 26

The Redbirds A Team defeated Bishop Mac yesterday by a score of 8-4 to collect their 6th straight win. Jaxon Lee and Brady Marques did a great job at pitching in tough spots throughout the game. The Redbirds defense was immaculate and

A Baseball will play at home today at 4:00pm against Prairie Central. The B team will play right after the A game!

Aug 24 — No-Hitter Alert –The Redbirds A Team was victorious over Kankakee tonight by a score of 12-0. The Redbirds pitched their first A Team combined no-hitter of the year!

Game Summary:

Both pitchers, Kade Jensen and Chase Wilkey, gave up no hits and struck out 8 batters in their combined no-hit effort!

Kade Jensen took to mound to start off the game and struck out 6 consecutive batters in his 2 innings pitched. Chase Wilkey came in relief and struck out 2 batters to end the game early due to a Mercy Rule. Both pitchers sequenced each batter well and executed well placed off-speed pitches.

Offensively, the Redbird’s were patient at the plate. They worked 8 walks in 2 innings. Key hits would then drive in these runners.

Chase Wilkey’s right center gap 2 RBI double packed on the Redbird’s lead in the bottom of the 2nd. Chase would then come around to score 2 times.

Asher Funk, Jaxon Lee, Brady Marques, Damien Coleman, and Braiden Bachand each had a hit in the contest. Kade Jensen and Dean Carey both led the team with 2 walks each and then would come around the bases to score as a result.

The Redbirds A Team will be facing off against Bishop Mac at home at 4:30pm on Wednesday!

With his electric pitching and offensive performance, Chase Wilkey was selected as the Redbird Player of the Game!

Aug 22 – No-Hitter Alert – The B Team dominated in their home game tonight, securing a 10-0 victory over Fieldcrest.

Game Summary:

Asher Funk took the mound for the Redbird’s B Team and threw a no-hitter!! Asher struck out 8 batters and did not give up a walk throughout the 59-pitch appearance! The Redbird pitcher had impeccable command with a 75% First-Pitch Strike percentage!! Great job tonight, Asher!!

From the offensive side, the Redbirds notched 8 hits and stole 8 bases! RJ Christenson stole the show and had 2 hard hits and 2 RBI’s on the night. RJ added to his stellar performance by stealing a base and scoring a run.

Lane Carey had 2 hits and scored 3 times. Damien Coleman, Seth Irvin, Reed Oswald, and Josh Shireman each aquired a hit in the contest tonight.

Asher Funk stole 3 bases tonight and Lane Carey stole 2 bases tonight.

We are very proud of our B Team Redbirds for their undefeated (3-0) opening week! They will work to continue their win streak on Wednesday at Bishop Mac at 4:30pm!⚾️

RJ Christenson was selected as our Redbird Player of the Game!!

Aug 20

Both Dwight Redbird baseball teams came home with victories tonight. The A team took down GSW by a score of 14-1 and the B team handled Seneca 10-1. Both teams are on a hot streak and have a combined 6 wins this week to open the season. The A team has outscored their opponents 55-8 in their last 4 games. After a walkoff win last night, the B team tallied 9 hits and 10 runs against Seneca tonight!

Game Summaries:

Redbird A baseball took down GSW 14-1. After suffering 3 one-run losses to GSW last season, the Redbirds came out swinging along with a strong pitching performance from multiple pitchers.

The Redbirds threw 3 different pitchers in the victory tonight. Chase Wilkey started the game and struck out 4 in 2 innings pitched. Asher Funk took the mound in the 3rd inning and struck out 3 batters to fan the side. Kade Jensen ended the game by striking out the side as well. The pitching staff did a great job locating pitches in the zone and executing 2 strike pitches!

The Redbird hitters notched 10 hits tonight in the contest. Cooper Irvin had 2 singles tonight with hard line drives to left and right field. Cayson Bean also had a great game and knocked in 2 RBI’s on 2 singles against the GSW pitching.

Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, Jaxon Lee, Asher Funk, and Brady Marques each earned 1 hit. The Redbirds stole 3 bases tonight.

The Redbird’s will be playing Kankakee at home on Monday at 4:30pm!

Cooper Irvin’s barreled line drives earned him tonights Redbird Player of the Game tonight!!

B Baseball:

Caiden B Leads Dwight Redbirds B Past Seneca

Caiden B was dominant on the hill, as the hurler rang up 12 strikeouts in Dwight Redbirds B’s 10-1 victory over Seneca on Thursday. Caiden surrendered one hit and one run over five innings while walking two.

Dwight Redbirds B opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to two ground outs. Dwight Redbirds B first got on the board when Reed O grounded out, scoring one run.

Dwight Redbirds B added one run in the second. Caiden singled down the left field line, making the score 3-1.

Dwight Redbirds B extended their early lead with two runs in the top of the third thanks to RBI singles by Seth I and RJ C.

Seth drove the middle of the lineup, leading Dwight Redbirds B with two runs batted in. The infielder went 2-for-3 on the day. RJ went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Dwight Redbirds B in hits. Dwight Redbirds B had patience at the plate, collecting six walks for the game. Reed and Caiden led the team with two free passes each. Weston S, Seth, and Reed each stole multiple bases for Dwight Redbirds B. Dwight Redbirds B stole nine bases in the game.

Dwight Redbirds B play at home on Friday against Fieldcrest in their next game. (4:30 Start)

Caiden Bean’s unhittable pitching performance earned him tonight’s Redbird Player of the Game!!

Aug 19

The Dwight Redbirds A team took on the Seneca Raiders and won with a score of 11-0. The Redbirds continued their hot hitting and Brady Marques’ pitching performance paved the way for a Redbird Victory!

Brady Marques pitched a Complete Game Shutout. He only gave up 2 hits in his 5 innings pitched. Brady induced weak contact all game and notched one strikeout in the process!

The Redbirds tallied 6 hits and stole 5 bases in the contest tonight.

Kade Jensen led the charge with both a double and single to knock in 2 RBI’s. Kade led the team with 3 stolen bases tonight!

Damien Coleman added 2 hits along with 1 RBI. Nathan Wilkey and Braiden Bachand each had a single on hard hit balls down the line.

The Redbirds will continue their hot streak tomorrow during their home game vs. GSW at 4:30!!⚾️

Both Brady Marques and Kade Jensen were the Redbird Players of the Game!

Aug 18

Both Redbirds teams took down the MVK Mavericks tonight. A team Redbirds won by a score of 15-5 and the B team Redbirds won on a walk-off double to win 6-5. Game Summaries:

A Team The A team Redbirds were victorious over the MVK mavericks by a score of 15-5. The Redbirds continue their hot hitting with many players notching multi-hit games in our last 2 games.

Nathan Wilkey added another 2 doubles and a single with 4 RBI’s.

Asher Funk had 3 hits as well and knocked in 3 more RBI’s.

Jaxon Lee, Dean Carey, and Chase Wilkey added 2 hits each. Kade Jensen had 1 hit. The Redbird’s stole 8 bases tonight. Jaxon Lee pitched a complete game with 5 innings pitched before the game ended with a mercy rule victory. Jaxon struck out 4 mavericks in his pitching performance. A Team baseball will bring their hot hitting to Seneca at 4:30pm tomorrow. Jaxon is the Player of the Game! B Team. – Walk-Off Seals The Deal In Dwight Redbirds B Victory Over MVK It came down to the wire on Tuesday, as Dwight Redbirds B grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion, 6-5, over MVK. Dwight Redbirds B were down 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Seth I doubled, scoring two runs. MVK opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to three walks. MVK first got on the board when #29 drew a walk, scoring one run. A single by #41 extended the MVK lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning. Lane C earned the win for Dwight Redbirds B. The pitcher surrendered one hit and zero runs over one inning, striking out four and walking one. Josh S pitched three and two-thirds innings in relief for Dwight Redbirds B. The hurler surrendered one hit and two runs while, striking out six and walking two. #29 took the loss for MVK. The starting pitcher went four and one-third innings, surrendering six runs (two earned) on three hits, striking out nine and walking three. Reed O stepped on the bump first for Dwight Redbirds B. The pitcher surrendered zero hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking four. Lane, Seth, and Josh each collected one hit for Dwight Redbirds B. Seth went 1-for-2 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in. Lane and Caiden B each stole multiple bases for Dwight Redbirds B. Dwight Redbirds B stole seven bases in the game. #41 led MVK with one run batted in. The infielder went 1-for-3 on the day. #41 and #13 each collected one hit for MVK. MVK had patience at the plate, amassing seven walks for the game. #38 and #29 led the team with two bases on balls each. #36 stole two bases. Dwight Redbirds B will travel to Seneca for their next game on Thursday. Seth Irvin walked-off the game today with a double and was the Redbird Player of the Game!

Aug 17

The Redbirds A team was victorious over Saratoga by a whopping score of 15-2.

The Redbirds tallied 13 hits on the day with 4 extra base hits. Nathan Wilkey led the charge with 3 doubles and 4 rbis. Damien Coleman, Kade Jensen, Dean Carey, and Asher Funk each had 2 hits. Chase Wilkey and Jaxon added with 1 hit a piece. The Redbirds stole 4 bases on the day.

Dwight Nathan Wilkey pitched 3 innings and struck out 4 batters. Brady Marques pitched one inning to end the game.