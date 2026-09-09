Sept 8
Dwight Varsity Boys played Ottawa Marquette, Watseka, and Tri Point at Dwight Country Club par 36
Dwight 178
Watseka 193
Ottawa Marquette 198
Tri Point 263
Dwight Scores
Cash Carter 43
Logan Rice 77
Caden Christensen 45
Case Christensen 46
Dane Frobish 46
Blake Thetard 50
Dwight Junior Varsity defeated Ottawa Marquette
Dwight 197
Ottawa Marquette 230
Dwight Scores
Kyler Delisle 47
Casson Johnson 47
Fallon Stein 51
Wyatt McNally 52
Parker Thompson 59
Keeten Phillips 59
Talon Mack 69
Kaden Conroy 70
Aug 27
The Lady Trojans golf team took on St. Bede, Henry, and Midland last night, coming out on top with a team score of 219. Shelby DeLong shot a 48 and was the top scorer of the evening; Emma Anderson shot a 53, placing 3rd individually; and Sienna Burke shot a 55, placing 4th. Great job, ladies.
Aug 24 – Irish Invitational at Morris Country Club
Dwight/GSW Golf went to Morris Country Club to participate in the Irish Invitational hosted by Seneca High School.
Dwight Boys finished 6th out of 11 with a score of 373. Dwight scores were Caden Christensen 91, Logan Rice 93, Dane Frobish 93, Cash Carter 96, Case Christensen 97, and Blake Thetard 105.
Boys Teams
1st – Coal City 341
2nd – St. Bede 347
3rd – Seneca 353
4th – Midland 362
5th – Serena 370
6th – Dwight 373
7th – Manteno 380
8th – Reed-Custer 407
9th – Hinckley-Big Rock 411
10th – Indian Creek 456
11th – Peotone 480
Top 8 Individual Boys
Champion – Cooper Thorson (Seneca) 78
2nd – Jaxon Duke (Coal City) 79
3rd – Frankie Ponio (Coal City) 83
4th – Lincoln Meils (Midland) 83
5th – Grady Mueller (St. Bede) 84
6th – Landon Bukowski (Manteno) 85
7th – Hayden Grandsart (Midland) 86
8th – JJ Harnack (HBR) 87
* Trent Powell (Seneca) had a hole-in-one on hole #16, 157 yards!
Girls Teams
1st – Seneca 117 points
2nd – Manteno 70 points
3rd – Coal City 65 points
4th – Dwight 46 points
5th – St. Bede 46 points
6th – Marquette 37 points
7th – Reed-Custer 32 points
*The girls used the stableford scoring system.
Top 5 Individual Girls
Champion – Piper Stenzel (Seneca) 36 points
2nd – Eme Paquette (Seneca) 33 points
3rd – Jinny Kvasnicka (Manteno) 27 points
4th – Josie Mitchell (Seneca) 27 points
5th – Lillian Pollnow (Marquette) 25 points