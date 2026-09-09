Sept 8

Dwight Varsity Boys played Ottawa Marquette, Watseka, and Tri Point at Dwight Country Club par 36 Dwight 178 Watseka 193 Ottawa Marquette 198 Tri Point 263 Dwight Scores Cash Carter 43 Logan Rice 77 Caden Christensen 45 Case Christensen 46 Dane Frobish 46 Blake Thetard 50 Dwight Junior Varsity defeated Ottawa Marquette Dwight 197 Ottawa Marquette 230 Dwight Scores Kyler Delisle 47 Casson Johnson 47 Fallon Stein 51 Wyatt McNally 52 Parker Thompson 59 Keeten Phillips 59 Talon Mack 69 Kaden Conroy 70

Aug 27

The Lady Trojans golf team took on St. Bede, Henry, and Midland last night, coming out on top with a team score of 219. Shelby DeLong shot a 48 and was the top scorer of the evening; Emma Anderson shot a 53, placing 3rd individually; and Sienna Burke shot a 55, placing 4th. Great job, ladies.

Aug 24 – Irish Invitational at Morris Country Club

Dwight/GSW Golf went to Morris Country Club to participate in the Irish Invitational hosted by Seneca High School.

Dwight Boys finished 6th out of 11 with a score of 373. Dwight scores were Caden Christensen 91, Logan Rice 93, Dane Frobish 93, Cash Carter 96, Case Christensen 97, and Blake Thetard 105.