Our Dwight/GSW coop competed in the U High Invitational last night on the Maxwell Park course. The girl’s varsity race had all 4 of our runners finishing with a medal. Individual results for the girls: Mikayla Chambers (1st, 19:44), Chloe Biros (2nd, 21:02), Libby Stipanovich (6th, 23:17), and Nicole Schimdt (11th,24:54). Our boys also had a strong performance with 2 high placing medalists. Boy’s individual results: Axel Kargle (6th, 18:19), David Allen (18:22, 7th), and Michael Josefik (38th, 21:48).
Aug 26
The Trojan cross country squad began their 2026 season with a meet at the Grundy County Fairgrounds hosted by Morris HS.