Sept 8

Our Dwight/GSW coop competed in the U High Invitational last night on the Maxwell Park course. The girl’s varsity race had all 4 of our runners finishing with a medal. Individual results for the girls: Mikayla Chambers (1st, 19:44), Chloe Biros (2nd, 21:02), Libby Stipanovich (6th, 23:17), and Nicole Schimdt (11th,24:54). Our boys also had a strong performance with 2 high placing medalists. Boy’s individual results: Axel Kargle (6th, 18:19), David Allen (18:22, 7th), and Michael Josefik (38th, 21:48).

Picture front: L-R Libby Stipanovich, Nicole Schimdt Back: L-R Michael Josefik, Axel Kargle, David Allen, Mikayla Chambers, Chloe Biros

Aug 26 The Trojan cross country squad began their 2026 season with a meet at the Grundy County Fairgrounds hosted by Morris HS.

After a strong summer of training, the team showed that hard work pays off with personal bests of the 4 returners and awesome first meet performances by our newcomers. Returners were: Chloe Biros (8th in girl’s varsity) ran 19:55 and a 27 second improvement, David Allen (33rd in boy’s varsity) lowered his 18:43 best to 17:48, Michael Josefik (62nd) cut 16 seconds off his best with a race of 20:25, and Luke Josefik (74th) ran a 23:45 personal best with a 1:52 drop in time.

Our newcomers ran just as well in their opening meet as a high school athlete. Libby Stipanovich finished 4th in the JV girl’s race with her time of 22:38. Also in the JV event was Nicole Schmidt who ran 23:44 and earned an 11th place medal.

In the boy’s varsity, Axel Kargle turned in an awesome 17:06 and 21st place in a meet filled with 2A runners. Congratulations!