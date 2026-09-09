31st Annual Red Cross Evening of Stars featuring Tim Tebow

September 8, 2026 — The American Red Cross will host Tim Tebow – Heisman Trophy Winner, College Football Hall of Fame Inductee, New York Times Bestselling Author and two-time NCAAF National Champion – as the special guest and keynote speaker of the 31st annual Evening of Stars.

Known not only for his legendary career on the gridiron but also for his foundation work and his commitment to faith, Tim will be joining the Red Cross of Illinois for this year’s event in support of its local humanitarian mission.

WHAT: Evening of Stars, a community celebration to help the Red Cross provide critical services throughout the region, including: disaster response, blood donation, training services and support to our military members and their families

WHERE: Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University, 100 N University St, Normal

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Doors Open at 5:30 p.m.

Program begins at 7:00 p.m. with remarks, auctions, paddle raise, dinner, award presentations and a stage program from Tim Tebow