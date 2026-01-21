Morris Hospital Dietitian Discusses Heart Healthy Diet

January 13, 2026, MORRIS, IL – In recognition of American Heart Month, a dietitian from Morris Hospital will present a free “Heart Healthy Diet” nutrition program on Wednesday, February 11, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to attend.

A heart-healthy diet is designed to help lower blood cholesterol, reduce high blood pressure, and decrease the risk of heart disease. During the program, a Morris Hospital dietitian will explain how to reduce intake of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium while increasing the amount of fiber in the diet.

To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.