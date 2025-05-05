SENECA, IL – Seneca High School District 160 is proud to announce the hiring of Nathaniel Meiss as the new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach. A respected figure in Illinois high school athletics, Coach Meiss brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of success from his time at El Paso-Gridley High School.

Meiss has built a sterling reputation as a coach known for his leadership, dedication to player development, and a deep passion for the game. During his tenure at El Paso-Gridley, he consistently led his teams to competitive success and instilled a culture of excellence both on and off the court. His commitment to player development, and student-athlete achievement has left a lasting mark on the program and the young men he has mentored.

Athletic Director Ted O’Boyle shared, “We are extremely excited to announce the hiring of Nathaniel Meiss as the next Head Boys Basketball Coach at Seneca High School. Nathaniel is a high character leader who brings a wealth of experience to Seneca. His past accomplishments speak for themselves and we welcome him to the Fighting Irish athletic family.

Time to go to work!”

Coach Meiss expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “We are very excited to become part of the Seneca Fighting Irish community.”

With this hire, Seneca High School is not only gaining a coach but a leader who embodies the values of The Seneca Way. “We are incredibly excited to bring Coach Meiss into the Seneca Fighting Irish Family,” said Superintendent Dr. Dan Stecken. “His proven track record, strong character, and ability to build meaningful relationships with students and the community make him the ideal leader for our boys’ basketball program. This is a tremendous step forward for our athletics department.”The district is excited to see Coach Meiss continue to build the success and traditions that the boys basketball program has carried for many decades, inspiring a new generation of student-athletes with Irish Pride.

