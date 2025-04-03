Chandler AZ resident Greg Tock describes the ornamental details of the Bougainvillea plant to his sister Mary.

Bougainvillea is a genus of thorny ornamental vines, bushes, and trees belonging to the four o’ clock family, Nyctaginaceae. They are native to Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, and Argentina.

There are between 4 and 22 species in the genus. The inflorescence consists of large colourful sepal-like bracts which surround three simple waxy flowers, gaining popularity for the plant as an ornamental. The plant is named after explorer Louis Antoine de Bougainville (1729–1811), after it was documented on one of his expeditions.