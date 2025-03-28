The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, March 25 at 5 p.m., just after the annual 2025-26 budget hearing.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Jenny Johnson and Brian Berta. Absent was Justin Eggenberger. Also present were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth, and Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of March 25, 2025, $223,411.48 Payments in between board meetings of $10,000.00 February 2025 Treasurer’s Report Minutes of February 25, 2025, Board Meeting Minutes from Committee Meetings of March 10, 2025. Minutes of March 10, 2025, Special Board Meeting

No one spoke in Public Forum.

Report of Mayor / Officers

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston

A systematic review is underway to get Municipal Code codified and searchable from the updated Village website. ACH automatic water payment process is up and running. Residents need to come to village hall to get signed up. There are currently 47 services registered. The last water payment cycle saw only 98 red tags (water shutoffs), the fewest in over two years.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles

Renfrew Park is under construction and the public is asked to be alert for equipment, obstacles, etc. Bag pick-up and chipping will begin April 1. The Public is reminded to call and get their water meter replacements scheduled.

Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 2025-04 authorizing financial commitment in the Safe Routes to School Grant Program was approved. Resolution 2025-05 Letter of Agreement with the Village of Minooka was approved. This is an agreement to purchase two snowplows from the Village of Minooka, a 2001 International for $10,750 and 2010 Ford F750 $13,975 with funds coming from insurance reimbursement. Resolution 2025-06 Keeley Trust. This resolution is addressed annually verifying that the Village expends funds for sidewalk and street repair in order to receive money from the trust. The annual payout to the Village is down to just over $100. Ordinance 1542 Adopting the Annual Budget. This ordinance was approved. Ordinance 1543 Adopting the Amended Budget for FY2024/2025 was also approved, which shows a deficit of $202,000. However, insurance reimbursement for the destroyed water meters of over $400,000 is yet to be received.

There was no Old Business.

New Business

Approved – SRO (School Resource Officer) contract for Dwight Township High School District 230 Provisions of this 3-year contract call for the SRO to be present at the school 171 days. In year one the High School District will pay the Village $30,000, in year two $32,000, and in year three $34,000. Approved – SRO contract for Dwight Common School District 232 Provisions of this 3-year contract call for the SRO to be present at the school 171 days. In year one the Common School District in addition will also pay the Village $30,000, in year two $32,000, and in year three $34,000. Approved – Scott Lift Station Pump Quote of $9,969.00 Approved – Resignation of Planning Commission member, Barbara Christensen Approved – Special Request filed by Duncan Miller for liquor use at Cherry Red Garage on April 26. Approved – Zoning Variance by Stanley & Linda Banks Trust at 410 E. Mazon Ave. This approval allowed for the setback dimensions to be accepted at current levels and number of parking spaces to be acceptable after the merge of three adjoining properties. Concerns raised regarding the sewer line on the properties were deemed to be a matter between the individual property owners. Approved – Zoning Variance request by Craig Krug at 411 E. Mazon Ave. This approval allowed for the landscape property to conduct business at the B-1 zoned location. Illinois Valley Industries Charity Biking Event Request Marc Mattson addressed the Board regarding a proposed charity bicycling event in early October for Illinois Valley Industries using Dwight as a centralized location. The Board was open to the concept and willing to offer appropriate support. Approved – Resignation of Village Clerk, Whitney Scott Approved – Dwight Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt Request for April 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Renfrew Park. Approved – Buzz the Gut on June 21, 2025 street closure request (pending appropriate permit requests) Approved – Tio Tino’s Tacos Cinco De Mayo Request from Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5. The restaurant plans to set up a tent on the neighboring lot at 112 S. Franklin serving food and alcohol along with music. Dwight Youth Baseball & Softball Request – The Board discussed a request by the Dwight Youth Baseball & Softball Group to provide an additional ten rolling garbage containers at aa cost of about $100 per month. A temporary solution was proposed to use some existing surplus containers to minimize cost. However, the garbage still would need to get bagged to meet vendor requirements, so large rolling receptacles still may not be the solution. Approved – Conxxus Fiber Solicitor Request (×3) – Three solicitation requests by Conxxus Fiber agents were approved. One set of dates was April 7 to April 11, one was for April 1 to May 1, and the third is to be determined. All solicitors are required show appropriate identification when soliciting.

The Board then entered into Executive Session, from which no official action resulted.