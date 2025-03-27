Village of Dwight Budget Recap 2025/26

The Village of Dwight’s fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31, which is a little different than most municipalities, which are from May 1 to April 30.

The overall budget for the 25/26 is roughly $10.5 million. The general fund is projecting $4.57M of revenue in FY2026, which represents a 5.0% increase over the prior year. Budgeted expenditures are projected to increase by 0.8% to $4.54M in FY2026. The water fund is projecting $970K of revenue in FY2026, which represents a 1.5% increase over the prior year. Budgeted expenditures are projected to increase by 11.4% to $953.5K in FY2026. The sewer fund is projecting $938.5K of revenue in FY2026, which represents a 2.7% increase over the prior year. Budgeted expenditures are projected to decrease by 16.0% to $877.08K in FY2026.

The upcoming capital expenditures for the new fiscal year include upgrades at Renfrew Park, the purchase of a new squad, exterior improvements/repairs to the windmill, new software for the PD along with a remodel, upgrades to our existing cameras along with the installation of new security cameras within the Village, and lastly, working on a new concept for the Stevenson Pool area. Several larger projects will be taking place this upcoming fiscal year.

Public Works Building

Renfrew Park upgrades

Safe Routes to School sidewalks

The water and sewer departments will also receive funds for maintenance items. A purchase of a new Ford F150 will take place for the sewer plant along with excess money going towards future capital projects. The water department will work on the installation of a new chemical feed system that is projected to fix the arsenic issue, and they will also receive new air headers for a filter rehab with remaining going towards future capital projects.

Challenges for this upcoming year include unfunded mandates, rising costs, along with infrastructure and capital improvement needs.

Year in Review

This last year, many improvements took place within the Village. The Village was awarded approximately $1.2 million in grants. These grants are instrumental to help improve our community. These grants helped fund the new Renfrew Parking lot, improvements to our Texaco Station, and improvements to our Renfrew Park. In addition to the grants, several other improvements have taken place. Our downtown water tower was redone which represents our new logo, and the first phase of the alley project started last Fall and will continue this Spring. This upcoming year will be an exciting one for the Village, as new businesses are expected to open, and our park will undergo many exciting upgrades.