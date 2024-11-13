The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Justin Eggenberger, and Brian Berta. Absent were Jenny Johnson and Mayor Paul Johnson. Trustee Kinkade presided as president for the meeting.

Also present were Village Administrator Crissy Livingston and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

CONSENT AGENDA

Two Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of November 12, 2024 bills of $531,661.53. Minutes of the October 28, 2024, Village Board Meeting.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one spoke in Public Forum.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported:

The food truck “Comfort Cookin’ ” would be offering a free meal on November 13 for all Village employees and first responders. In addition, the business would be donating 10% of all sales for the day to Dwight First Responders. Livingston added that there would be a new business ribbon cutting for Beautiful Bellas Esthetics, 105 John Street, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16. Speaking for Director of Public Works Cory Scoles, Livingston informed the Board that new water meters would begin to be installed. Mailings will be sent out to residents to coordinate appointments and it will be critical for residents to respond to the letters. Representatives of UMI, the meter installation company, will be entering homes and their employees should be able to present appropriate identification. Park equipment on the south east corner of Renfrew Park has been removed in preparation of park upgrades coming next summer. Leaf bags will continue to be picked up on Mondays through November. Water well #7 should be back in service by the end of the current week after having scheduled repairs completed.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported:

New Officer Anna Gabriel is finishing up her field training and will be patrolling on her own in the near future.

OLD BUSINESS

A building permit dispute by a Dwight homeowner was resolved by the resident paying the fee.

NEW BUSINESS

The Dwight Economic Alliance 5K Race route on December 7 was approved with modification that the start and end point be set so that East Main Street would not be closed for an extended time.

The path of the DEA Christmas Parade route was also approved.

The meeting was adjourned. The next regularly scheduled Board Meeting will be November 25.