REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On August 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board Vice-President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson (7:13 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Jacob Scheuer, AD
PUBLIC COMMENT: None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
Thank-you cards were received from the FFA.
Samantha Casey, from Hopkins and Associates, was in attendance by Zoom to present the 2023-24 Audit findings. She reported that the district has achieved a rating of 3.65 out of 4.0 this year, due to the Expenditures to Revenues ratio, which was skewed due to the use of existing funds to pay for the new practice facility. The district remains very healthy overall.
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger reported that enrollment is sitting at 219 currently. He also reviewed the new MAP testing process with the Board.
Mr. Scheuer was in attendance and gave his monthly report.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
- Summer Wrap Up/ Back to School: Mr. DeLong reported that the 3 Institute days at the beginning of the school year have been well-received. He also reported the Maintenance Shed project is still in progress and we had several spots fixed in the concrete over the summer.
- Trojan Practice Facility: Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the new facility Open House was well attended and the facility is up and running. He noted that the sidewalk that will connect the Jr. High to the new facility is going in tomorrow. Parking posts will be installed along Trojan Drive between the drive and the practice fields and a crosswalk will be painted between the building and the new parking lot. He noted that there is still a punch list of items that Narvick will need to address prior to final payment.
- Arbor Management Bought by Whitson Culinary Group: Mr. DeLong reported that Arbor Management has been bought out by Whitson Culinary Group, which is a much larger corporation. He expects no big changes currently, but anticipates that there may be improvements down the road with what the cafeteria may be able to offer our students.
- Wind Farm Update: Mr. DeLong reported that he attended a meeting of the Livingston County Zoning Board of Approvals regarding the proposed new windfarm project. Unfortunately, the County Board voted no to their proposal on Thursday; however, the appeal is going back to the Zoning Board for further clarifications.
- Mr. DeLong thanked Ty Sparrow and DirtWorks for helping with some clean-up projects and donating his time and some work at the Softball field.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Scheuer, to enter Executive Session at 6:36 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the June 18, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Resignation, Karen Zabel, Mathletes Sponsor
- Approve Employment, Vicki Knop, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Tanya Koger, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Isabel Morales, .5 Cheer Coach
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong held the first reading of the proposed 2024-25 Budget. He is expecting a deficit of ($221,182) mostly due to the completion of the practice facility. This budget will be on display in the District Office until the September 18th meeting, where he will request final approval and adoption. Board members held a discussion on whether we should bring back fundraising for athletics at this time and Mr. DeLong stated that we should be ok without that for the time being but he would keep an eye on the finances to determine if we would go back to that at some point in the future.
Mr. DeLong asked for approval of the 2023-24 Audit.
Annually, we are mandated to approve the Serious Safety Hazard Designation and Verify that it Remains Unchanged.
Mr. DeLong discussed potential capital projects for Summer of 2025, which include a plumbing infrastructure project as well as options for the Track. He stated that he will start looking into a Performance Contract for the Plumbing project and that he anticipates an approximate cost between $500,000 and $800,000. This project would not only include upgrades to the infrastructure, but also to our older restrooms. He feels that this project is more urgent than fixing the track so he hopes to start this project next summer with completion in the 2025-26 school year. After looking into the cost of resurfacing the track last year, he wants to try to patch what is possible to try to make it through to the 2026-27 school year. The estimated cost of the track resurfacing was $720,000.
Mr. DeLong reported that we need to set the Public Hearing for Budget Approval for September 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.