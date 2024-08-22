Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On August 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board Vice-President Max Sulzberger called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson (7:13 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Jacob Scheuer, AD

PUBLIC COMMENT: None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Thank-you cards were received from the FFA.

Samantha Casey, from Hopkins and Associates, was in attendance by Zoom to present the 2023-24 Audit findings. She reported that the district has achieved a rating of 3.65 out of 4.0 this year, due to the Expenditures to Revenues ratio, which was skewed due to the use of existing funds to pay for the new practice facility. The district remains very healthy overall.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger reported that enrollment is sitting at 219 currently. He also reviewed the new MAP testing process with the Board.

Mr. Scheuer was in attendance and gave his monthly report.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items: