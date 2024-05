The Dwight Historical Society has been invited for an historic tour of Blue Island, IL on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The group will take a tour of Blue Island led by Kevin Brown, the president of the Blue Island Historical Society; a box lunch is included.

One of the highlights of the tour is information about the architect Robert Seyfarth who designed many homes including Alex McWilliams’ home on Mazon Avenue in Dwight.

If interested contact Joy Ahearn at 815-584-5070.