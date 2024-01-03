The Tuesday before Christmas, Alex McWilliams, Dwight, welcomed Kevin Brown and his wife, film makers from Blue Island, to his home for a tour and interview.The Browns are in the process of producing a documentary titled “The Home You Longed For” about architect Robert Seyfarth (1878-1950) and is expected to be completed in 2024.

When they discovered that Seyfarth designed the house at 123 W. Mazon for Frank L. Smith, they immediately scheduled a time to interview McWilliams, whose parents purchased the house in 1957

Seyforth, born in Blue Island and based in Chicago, is sometimes considered a “society architect.” He was a member of the influential Chicago Architectural Club, and a product of the Chicago School of Architecture.